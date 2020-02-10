In its efforts to promote peace in the Middle East, the United States has partnered with Israel and excluded the Palestinians from the ceremony. Analyzing the chances of success of the White House’s unilateral peace plan is hardly worth the effort – but we should not overlook the significant nature of the event. This is a historic step that neither Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu nor his predecessors have dared since the ceasefire agreement of 1949.

In 1967 I went to eighth grade. Until the Six Day War, we drew a map of Israel with its borders, cities, and villages in each lesson on social studies. After the war ended we stopped: we were the only country in the world with undefined borders.

skip

– Haaretz Weekly Ep. 60

<noscript><iframe class="h-db" width="100%" height="180" scrolling="no" frameborder="no" src="https://omny.fm/shows/haaretz-podcast/netanyahus-annexation-nation-is-ready-to-strike-ag/embed?style=artwork&image=1&share=1&download=1&description=1&subscribe=1&foreground=222222&background=f3f3f3&highlight=09a5d9" seamless=""></noscript>

Netanyahu’s “annexation nation” is ready to strike again. ListenHaaretz Weekly Ep. 60

The Israeli government declared all areas added in the course of this defense war to be “occupied areas”. Others saw them as “occupied territories”. With the exception of Jerusalem and later the Golan Heights, on which Israel exercised its sovereignty. all others have remained “occupied territories” to this day.

For 53 years, 13 of them headed by Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli leadership has failed to apply Israeli sovereignty to the territories of the West Bank, arguing that this would become a yardstick for future talks that Israel would be forced to pursue further territorially compromises. This enabled both the expansion of the settlements and the containment of controversial movements by the settler groups.

The Israeli barrier that runs along the East Jerusalem refugee camp Shoafat (L) as the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Isawiyah can be seen on the right on February 15, 2017. RONEN ZVULUN / REUTERS

And then, lo and behold, on January 28, 2020, an Israeli Prime Minister agreed to define the eastern border, transfer 70 percent of the West Bank and 14 percent of the sovereign Israeli territory to a future Palestinian state, and make the West Bank and Gaza a political entity. History remembered Benjamin Netanyahu as a statesman who was the starting point for negotiations.

When the plan is brought to the cabinet for a vote, ministers are asked to accept it as a single package. You are asked to swallow both “whips” and “carrots” and swallow them whole. On the one hand, a majority of the “held” territory must be granted in order to establish a Palestinian state with a capital on the outskirts of Jerusalem and to give up sovereign territory in the Negev, and much more. On the other hand, their appetite is clouded by the prospect of annexing the remaining territory, gaining sovereignty over most of Jerusalem, taking sophisticated security measures, and so on.

The part of the proposal that gives the Palestinians four years of negotiation is a fool’s trap for supporters of the annexation. They will accept the plan in the hope that the Palestinians will reject it. Israel could then exercise sovereignty over the entire West Bank and complete the process of transforming Jewish and democratic Israel into a two-nation state. We will have a lot of territory then, but not much in terms of a Zionist national identity.

Related articles

Latest news and analysis in your inbox

Thanks for signing up.

We have other newsletters that we think are interesting.

Click here

Oops. Something went wrong.

Please try again later.

try again

Thank you very much,

The email address you provided is already registered.

Conclude

So what is the imperative of immediate annexation, which can lead to greater unrest, undermine our relations with Jordan and possibly even stop the trend towards better relations with the Arab world? Israel already controls the entire area and nobody really questions this situation.

The impairment of stability in Jordan, an important strategic interest of Israel, our peace treaty and our security cooperation with the Hashemite Kingdom should be enough to curb the onslaught. The application of Israeli law to the Jordan Valley would put the Jordanian royal family in an impossible position and endanger the regime’s viability. The collapse of the government agency in Jordan would bring the Iranian threat right on our doorstep – and we would only have to blame ourselves. Only strategic blindness could explain such disregard for the danger.

Despite the fundamental impossibility of its implementation, the plan sets two dangerous precedents. The first, an extraordinary combination of risk and stupidity, is the possibility of a territorial exchange in a triangle. Israeli Arab citizens have been integrated into Israeli society for decades and have shown their loyalty even in times of conflict and crisis. What should a young man from the triangle do if he has to decide who he is loyal to: Israel, where he was born and grew up and where he sees his future and that of his children, or a Palestinian unity that Israel imposes on him ? ? This dilemma is not only morally reprehensible, it is also irresponsible. And if this is not fixed immediately, it will lead to irreversible security damage.

PM Benjamin Netanyahu during a tour of the Jordan Valley, West Bank, June 2, 2011Daniel Bar On

The second precedent is the willingness to transform two groups of Israeli communities, in which thousands of people live, into isolated enclaves within the area designated for the Palestinian State. One group comprises the 15 settlements in the West Bank that are located east of the security barrier. The second group includes communities west of the Green Line, which would isolate the ridiculous idea of ​​the “concession” of the triangular communities also in Palestinian territory. A normal life for both groups would be unsustainable and the task of protecting them would be a security nightmare.

We cannot sit back and accept a situation where only one man decides on an agreement to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, but it is likely to exacerbate and maintain it.

The agreement and the dangerous intermediate steps of a unilateral annexation must not only be examined in detail by the Israeli institutions, but must also be the subject of discussion in the cabinet and a national debate. It must be brought to the Knesset or across the country for approval.

If you take shortcuts and skip a phase of study because of the impact of such a far-reaching move, you are clearly jeopardizing the interests of Israel. We will pay the price for this hurry for many years

Tamir Pardo is a former Mossad chief and a member of the Israeli security agency