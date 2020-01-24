advertisement

The World Holocaust Forum – dozens of leaders, prime ministers and senior officials from around the world – held in Jerusalem this week has marginalized the Holocaust. At least for the Israelis, the release of Naama Issachar was overshadowed, which became the crucial test for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s diplomatic skills and above all focused on the extent of his influence on Russian President Vladimir Putin. Did his efforts to persuade Putin to pardon Issachar, who had been sentenced to seven and a half years in prison for having 9.6 grams of hashish, were successful? Would Netanyahu’s frequent visits to Russia in the past two years help?

When it comes to Israel, Russia does not need a cyber attack to affect an election: the arrest and release of an Israeli citizen is enough to tip the scales in favor of the Prime Minister. However, a number of really critical questions remain in the relationship between Israel and Russia – not just the “liberation” of the Russian complex in Jerusalem or a change in Israeli border control policies towards visitors from Russia.

advertisement

Military coordination in the Syrian arena is a sensitive issue that is being handled very carefully and needs constant maintenance so that Israel can continue to maneuver between operations in Syria without hampering Russia’s ambitions to regain President Bashar Assad’s efforts control of the country to complete his entire country. Cooperation seems to be going smoothly – unless we consider launching this Russian plane with Syrian missiles in September 2018 as a problem in coordination with Israel.

A balance has been struck between Russia and Israel and between the two and Iran so that Israel can continue to attack targets the purpose of which is to help Hezbollah, such as convoys of missiles and other weapons, or bases from which Iran sends weapons. The attack on Iranian targets in Syria is considered legitimate as long as Israel can argue convincingly that they are involved in Iran’s delivery of weapons and other materials to its representative, Hezbollah. Apparently, Russia prefers to see Israel-Iran military dialogue as a matter for which it is not a party, provided the attacks are coordinated with Russian Air Force liaison officers based at the Khmeimim Air Force base in northwest Syria. The coordination raises an intriguing question of trust between the Russian and Israeli air forces, as each of these attacks also poses a risk that the latter will receive early information about the planned strike between the Russian armed forces and the Iranian command and the Syrian air power is transmitted.

An Israeli source involved in the coordination agreements confirmed Haaretz that there was a danger. However, the method is: “If Russia wants to prevent an Israeli attack in a certain area or at a certain time, it says so explicitly and does not play games. Overall, we have the impression that Russia does not intend to interfere in Israeli activities against Hezbollah and that its considerations do not only relate to the Israeli-Iranian conflict. However, there is no guarantee that Russian policy regarding the Israeli attacks will not change if circumstances change and a political solution to the war in Syria is found. ”

The basic assumption of Israel was that Russia not only wanted to physically remove Iran from Syria, but also that Iranian influence on the Assad regime would be reduced. Russia’s military intervention in Syria should not only leave a sympathetic and cooperative regime intact from 2015, but should also use military support to gain a foothold in the Middle East. However, Russia inherited a situation in which Iran was Assad’s ally, and provided aid and loans worth billions. As a result, diplomatic Russia is forced to maneuver between Turkey and Iran in an attempt to restore Assad’s full control in Syria.

Moscow took advantage of Iran and Turkey and was able to persuade some Arab countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan, to resume diplomatic relations with Damascus. However, the more significant achievement seems to be that Turkish intelligence chief Hakan Fidan and his Syrian counterpart Ali Mamlouk arranged to meet in Moscow this month. Reports of the first meeting since 2011, which took place despite Turkey’s takeover of parts of northwestern Syria, suggest that the Turkish armed forces are leaving Turkey, even if neither country has reached agreement to withdraw from Syrian territory The very fact that the encounter took place could be an indication of a change of direction in Ankara against the Assad regime.

Related articles

Latest news and analysis in your inbox

Thanks for signing up.

We have other newsletters that we think are interesting.

Click here

Oops. Something went wrong.

Please try again later.

try again

Thank you very much,

The email address you provided is already registered.

Conclude

The exploitation of Russia’s military advantages in the Syrian arena, and in particular the use of its air force to decide on local battles in favor of the Assad regime, have made Russia a strong lever for the future confiscation of natural resources such as oil and phosphate, even after the war ended addictive. In this regard, too, Russia appears to be clearly able to marginalize Iranian influence, although Moscow, unlike Tehran, does not invest billions of dollars to underpin the Syrian government’s continued activity.

The city of Ariha in Idlib was the last bastion of opposition to the Assad regime after Russian airstrikes last week. AFP

Syria is in an economic crisis that has only increased recently. The price of a pita pack weighing 800 grams is 39 US cents in the northern districts of Syria, except in Aleppo, where the price is in Turkish lira. Bakeries and grocery stores find it difficult to keep up with the exchange rate of the Syrian pound against foreign currencies, and must use the Turkish lira and the US dollar as a yardstick for determining the price of this essential staple. The fall of the Syrian pound is also affecting other commodities, whose prices have risen 20 to 30 percent in the past year, especially after the government decided to drastically increase the number of priority products that can be imported from 40 to 10 reduce These are items for which importers are eligible to receive dollar allocations at the unrealistic official rate of £ 470 a dollar, while the dollar is selling on the black market for £ 1,200, significantly higher than at the beginning of last year when this course was still valid £ 500 a dollar.

Syrians living in areas controlled by the regime are injured even more than those living in the few regions that are still in oppositional hands. The reason is that it is almost impossible to get dollars in the state-controlled areas, although the areas held by the opposition have seen an influx of dozens and even hundreds of millions of dollars in aid from Turkey and Qatar that support the black market let alone from the banks.

President Assad recently announced that he would be sentenced to up to seven years’ imprisonment and a large fine for unlicensed changers. The order pushed the dollar’s price down slightly, but further clogged the acquisition pipeline and led to empty shelves in stores. The result is already visible in the streets of Damascus and in the periphery, in cities like Suwayda in southern Syria, where people demonstrated against the government and shouted: “We have left politics to you, let’s get bread now.” And “We want to live. ”These are not demonstrations that impress the regime very much, that do not jeopardize its power, but that make it incapable of properly managing the country, and are a signal to the millions of Syrians who are refugees living and living abroad to whom they can’t find anything yet.

The regime’s media is constantly reporting special campaigns being carried out by the government against counterfeiters, smugglers and crooks selling defective products. It is also alleged that the regime requires bakeries and petrol stations to install surveillance cameras to monitor manipulation and fraud. However, such measures are unlikely to convince the public of the effectiveness of the scheme. In fact, given the statements and communications about the number of charges against commercial criminals, the country’s citizens see how senior officials who are responsible for security and order in the cities that are now in the regime’s hands have comprehensive system of theft and robbery of houses, the robbery of which they sell in the open markets. This form of looting even has an almost official name, ta’afish, which refers to the looting of household items and furniture. In this case, too, the regime publishes reports of the arrests of officers involved in Ta’afish. However, Syrian journalists say that it is not a matter of cleaning up the army through corruption, but rather of arresting officers who have started to measure themselves against their “experienced” burglar protection colleagues whose source of income they are threatening.

Along with the internal struggles between district officers and commanders over the income slices that the war brings, a campaign is underway between Iran and Russia over what can still be drawn from the Syrian economy. Russia has already put its hands on the oil fields and Russian companies have signed agreements for the future development and production of oil and phosphates. Iran must be satisfied with the “rehabilitation of the country”, ie the construction of residential buildings in Syria, especially in the poor regions. Unlike the Russian profits, which are expected to accrue in the near future and do not require major investments, Iranian projects, such as fulfilling an agreement to build 30,000 to 200,000 residential units, will force Tehran to invest a lot of money in the short term if anything, the profits will span many years.

This division of labor between Iran and Russia hardly helps Syria to rehabilitate itself, and the campaign is not over yet. The Idlib situation worsened again this week when Russian planes bombed targets in the enclave, killing 18 people, including six from a family. Tens of thousands of militia groups have settled here, particularly Islamist organizations such as the Syrian Liberation Front (formerly Jabhat a-Nusra), and tens of thousands of refugees have fled the city and surrounding villages to Turkey. The ceasefire agreed between Russia and Turkey two weeks ago has already split up. Some targets have also been bombed in Aleppo, and Kurdish forces continue to engage with small ISIS units in the east.

These events, along with the failure of a committee that Russia helped set up to forge a future constitutional agreement for Syria, are delaying broad diplomatic and political action. From an Israeli perspective, these conditions allow greater freedom of action in the Syrian sky, subject to agreements with Russia. The problem is that this situation leads to Israel’s dependency on Russian interests – which is not limited to the Syrian arena or Israel’s commitment not to harm Assad or his regime.

advertisement