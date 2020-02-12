Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday to complain that the social media platform has been working against his Likud party in the recent election.

Around a week before the September election, Facebook blocked a bot that Netanyahu used to send automatic messages to Likud activists around the clock. The suspension was triggered by a message from Netanyahu’s report that said, “The Arabs want to destroy us all – women, children, and men.”

skip

– Israel’s third choice is a racist race to replace Bibi

<noscript><iframe class="h-db" width="100%" height="180" scrolling="no" frameborder="no" src="https://omny.fm/shows/haaretz-podcast/israel-s-third-election-is-a-racist-race-to-replac/embed?style=artwork&image=1&share=1&download=1&description=1&subscribe=1&foreground=222222&background=f3f3f3&highlight=09a5d9" seamless=""></noscript>

Israel’s third choice is a racist race to replace BibiHaaretz’s weekly podcast episode. 61

On election day itself, Facebook blocked Netanyahu’s bot again after using it twice to publish polls because Israeli law prohibits polling polls from being released on election day. Two hours later, Hanan Melcer, chairman of the Central Election Committee, ordered Facebook to restart the bot.

Other rights have also accused Facebook of attacking their accounts in recent months, claiming that they block far-right accounts far more often than left-wing ones.

Sources who were informed of the conversation initiated by Netanyahu said the prime minister had asked Zuckerberg to ensure that the company would treat all parties equally before the March election. They said Zuckerberg did not comment on Netanyahu’s specific allegations, but promised to be aware of the problem.

“We are always talking to executives worldwide,” said a company spokesman. “In this conversation, Mark emphasized that Facebook is a platform that is open to all ideas.”

Netanyahu and Zuckerberg also discussed technology problems, the sources said. Zuckerberg informed the prime minister that he was planning to invest more in the development office that Facebook opened in Tel Aviv in 2014.

Related articles

Latest news and analysis in your inbox

Thanks for signing up.

We have other newsletters that we think are interesting.

Click here

Oops. Something went wrong.

Please try again later.

try again

Thank you very much,

The email address you provided is already registered.

Conclude