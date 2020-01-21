Netanyahu calls for sanctions against the International Criminal Court - Israel News

advertisement

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in an interview on a Christian television station that the International Criminal Court was “frontally attacking” democracy and the right of the Jewish people to live in Israel, and in view of the sanctions against the World Court, called on the prosecutor’s intention to Investigate Israel’s alleged war crimes against Palestinians.

In December, the ICC public prosecutor’s office said there was a reasonable basis to initiate investigations into Israel in the West Bank, Gaza Strip, and East Jerusalem. The court is currently discussing whether it is responsible for investigating war crimes in the West Bank and Gaza.

– Netanyahu interview

“I think everyone should stand up against it,” Netanyahu said in an interview with Matt Crouch from Trinity Broadcasting Network, the world’s largest Christian Evangelical television broadcaster, when dozens of world leaders gathered in Jerusalem to attend the World Holocaust Forum to participate, which will take place Thursday. Netanyahu is expected to use the gathering as a platform to urge world leaders to support Israel against the ICC.

“They are basically in a frontal attack on democracies. Both the right of democracies to defend themselves and the right of Israel, the right of the Jewish people to live in their ancestral homeland, the land of Israel.” said Netanyahu.

“The US government under President Trump has spoken strongly against the ICC for this travesty,” said Netanyahu. “I urge all of your viewers to do the same and to ask for specific measures and sanctions against the international court. Your officials, your prosecutors.” , everyone.”

Referring to the Holocaust, Netanyahu said: “A third of the Jewish people went up in flames. There was nothing we could do. Now, after the Holocaust, the State of Israel was founded and attempts to destroy the Jewish people are ongoing not disappeared. Iran openly declares every day that it wants to wipe Israel off the face of the earth. ”

“We now have the ability to defend ourselves, and I think the lesson is: stop bad things when they are small, and Iran is a very bad thing. It is not that small, but it could be much bigger with nuclear weapons become.” Said Netanyahu. “Second, understand that the Jews will never be against being defenseless against those who want to destroy them.”

The full interview will be broadcast in the U.S. on Tuesday evening.

At the Holocaust Forum, Netanyahu is expected to invite the leaders he will meet with – including U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron and others – to release official statements, that support the Israeli claim that the court in The Hague has no jurisdiction in Palestinian territories.

The official Israeli position is that the Palestinians cannot be considered residents of a sovereign state and are therefore not under the authority of the ICC. Israel has also pointed out that the ICC prosecutor has acknowledged that the problems associated with such an investigation involve complicated legal issues regarding the jurisdiction of the court.

