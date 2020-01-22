Netanyahu apologizes after mocking rival Gantz for stuttering - Israel Election 2020

advertisement

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu apologized on Wednesday for mocking his main rival and Kahol Lavan leader Benny Gantz, who has been asked about his accomplishments over the past two years.

Netanyahu made a speech at the opening of the Likud campaign and ridiculed Gantz to portray him as a stammering person.

“My words yesterday relate to the fact that Gantz has had no success, that he has nothing to offer to the citizens of Israel,” Netanyahu tweeted, adding that my words are contrary to the way that this differs from the Media was presented to people with disabilities not related to the citizens of Israel, and if anyone was offended I am very sorry. ”

Netanyahu has been criticized by an Israeli organization working for people who stutter and are opposition politicians after copying Gantz during Tuesday’s event.

Netanyahu also said in his speech that Israel will soon exercise its sovereignty over the Jordan Valley and the northern Dead Sea region. “Not only will we not uproot anyone, we will apply Israeli law to every Israeli settlement [in the West Bank] without exception.”

Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving prime minister, is seeking a fourth term in a row, but failed twice in 2019 to form a government with two inconclusive votes. After being charged with corruption in November, he is now facing a third parliamentary election.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

