Netanyahu and Gantz talk about annexing the Jordan Valley, but what does that actually mean? - Israel election 2020

Both likely candidates for the Israeli Prime Ministerial have recently announced that they want to annex the Jordan Valley, the border area between the West Bank and Jordan, which has been under Israeli control since 1967. This happened despite a damned report from the International Criminal Court and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ statement that it would “eradicate” the foundations of any kind of peace process. In many ways, the area in the West Bank is unique due to its history and strategic value. But what would annexation mean for the people who live there?

Who lives in the Jordan Valley and what do they do?

8,100 Israeli Jews and 52,950 Palestinians lived in the Jordan Valley, according to official Israeli and Palestinian surveys from 2018 and 2017, respectively. Israel divides the region into two distinct entities, the Jordan Valley and the Megilot – Dead Sea Regional Councils.

Around 7,035 Israeli Jews live in the former, more than 1,100 of them in the larger settlement of Ma’aleh Efraim. The rest are spread over 21 kibbutzim, moshavim and small towns. Settlement Activity Monitor Peace Now also has 18 outposts that are not officially recognized. Most work in agriculture, with around 66 percent of agricultural products being exported. In 2017, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, around 38 percent of the dates grown in Israel came from the Jordan Valley.

Palestinians are working on a grove of date palms in the Jordan Valley. Michal Fattal

As of 2018, 1,065 lived in seven kibbutzim and moshavim on the Dead Sea Council, most of them working in agriculture or tourism.

The vast majority of Palestinians live in the city of Jericho, which is not part of an annexation plan. As of 2017, only 4,391 Palestinians lived under full Israeli civil and security control, known as Area C, in the West Bank. The Palestinian population in this area is sparse, spread across 47 communities of shepherds and small villages of Peace Now.

The organization states that at least 250,000 dunams (62,500 acres), about a fifth of the territory that is said to be annexed, are Palestinian private lands, as defined by the Israel Defense Force’s civil administration in the West Bank.

These areas represent what is commonly known as the Jordan Valley region – but Benjamin Netanyahu’s annexation plan, which was presented before the September elections, would also include part of the neighboring Israeli council, Mateh Binyamin.

According to Peace Now, the number of Israeli citizens affected would be 12,788.

Since when has the annexation become part of the discussion in Israeli politics?

In practice since the conquest of the West Bank by Israel in the Six Day War of 1967. The Allon plan, presented by then Labor Minister Yigal Allon in July 1967, provided for the annexation of the area and continues to affect any type of roadmap. The forerunner of the Labor Party, Ma’arach, supported building settlements in the Jordan Valley, and until today the Jewish inhabitants of the region have a slightly different profile than other such communities in the West Bank – many of them are not religious and some could even be left in the look at the divided political spectrum of Israel. Precionist cooperative organizations like the Moshavim movement still send young people there to volunteer for a year in front of the army.

“The Allon plan has remained the same way of thinking over the years,” says Dr. Shaul Arieli, colonel of the IDF reserves and expert on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Former Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin also saw the Jordan Valley as part of Israel, according to Arieli. In his October 1995 speech approving the interim Oslo agreement, he said that the Jordan Valley was Israel’s security border.

Netanyahu, former U.S. security advisor John Bolton and U.S. Ambassador David Friedman tour the Jordan Valley, June 2019.Kobi Gideon / GPO

At the Camp David summit, then Prime Minister Ehud Barak presented a narrower interpretation of this view – in which a narrower strip of the Jordan Valley was annexed and around a quarter of his country was temporarily leased. According to Arieli, the Jordan Valley no longer appeared on the Israeli map for annexation. At the 2008 Annapolis conference between former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Israel asked for a military presence in the Jordan Valley for several years before it was passed on to third parties. As part of US Secretary of State John Kerry’s mission on behalf of the Barack Obama administration in 2014, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also asked for a temporary Israeli presence in the Jordan Valley.

The renewed debate on the annexation was spearheaded by MK Sharren Haskel (Likud) – and Defense Minister Naftali Bennett’s plan to annex Area C, presented in 2012, would of course also annex the Jordan Valley.

What does annexation mean for the Palestinians living in the Jordan Valley?

Benjamin Netanyahu plans to annex Area C in the Jordan Valley. The city of Jericho, where most of the Palestinians live in the region, would not be included.

All Palestinian factions are vehemently opposed to the annexation of the Jordan Valley or any other part of the West Bank, regardless of the plan. On the Israeli side, the politicians largely disagree on what status the Palestinians living there should be given. Many point to the model of East Jerusalem or the Golan Heights, in which the residents were given a permanent residence permit and had the opportunity to become citizens if they wanted to. The time test has shown that 95 percent are permanent residents years after the annexation of East Jerusalem, do not vote in the Knesset elections in Israel and are therefore excluded from the democratic process.

Palestinian children in the Northern Jordan Valley, November 10, 2017, Gil Eliahu

Giving citizenship to Palestinians living in Zone C in the Jordan Valley is something that some voices vote for, and talks about how little Palestinians can accept Israel. Many of the Palestinian villages in Area C are considered to have been built illegally – for example because they are inside shooting ranges – and the question is whether Israel would recognize them when and when these Palestinians are granted Israeli residence status.

Israeli law does not apply to the West Bank, which is considered an occupied territory. Jordanian and military law applies. For example, while Israeli regulations govern business licenses in Jewish communities apply, in area C Jordanian law applies to the Palestinians. If Israeli law comes into force in these areas tomorrow, many companies could lose their legal status overnight. The problem is particularly serious when it comes to the Israeli absentee property law. If a Palestinian who owns land in the Jordan Valley but now lives in another part of the West Bank, he suddenly becomes an absence owner, which creates an opportunity for expropriation, not as a result of his departure – but because the border was touched.

One of the problems that was discussed at the only interministerial committee annexing the Jordan Valley Meeting was the access of the Palestinians living in the West Bank to Allenby Bridge, the only interface between the West Bank and Jordan The Cause.

Palestinians from Jericho and the surrounding villages work in a pepper packaging factory in the Jordan Valley settlement in Tomer, January 2014Ilene Prusher

The annexation of Area C in the Jordan Valley would lead to a lack of territorial continuity, leaving Jericho, for example, as an isolated island within the Israeli territory. The map that Netanyahu presented at the press conference prior to the last election showed specific routes between Jericho, the rest of the West Bank, and Allenby Bridge. Another right-wing proposal is that the Jordan Valley is an exception to Israeli law, which allows Palestinians to be transported from the West Bank to Jordan.

What does the annexation mean for the settlers living in the Jordan Valley?

Settlers who are Israeli citizens will face a potentially long legal transfer process. Over the years, some Israeli laws have been applied to the settlements, but many still haven’t. This would be a lengthy and challenging process, which surely cannot be done overnight, as it involves delegating powers and adapting thousands of Israeli laws to the West Bank.

One of the main characteristics of military rule is the fact that planning, construction and infrastructure matters are in the hands of the civil administration, a military department, and not in the hands of the relevant government ministry, such as B. the Ministry of Transport, are examples.

Israeli settlers start building a new illegal outpost in the Jordan Valley on October 25, 2016.JAAFAR ASHTIYEH / AFP

For example, master plans for the settlements are approved by the highest planning council of the civil administration – and not by regional planning committees. The land register in the West Bank is under civil administration and is not associated with the Israeli land register. Bennett’s intention to change this would mean de-factor annexation. Some of the settlers hate civil administration precisely because it symbolizes military rule, the separation of their units from Israeli life.

The imposition of Israeli law doesn’t necessarily mean annexation – and annexation doesn’t necessarily require the imposition of Israeli law, says lawyer and left-wing activist Michael Sfard. Annexation is a country’s declaration that it sees the area in question as part of its territory. “Enforcement of the law is one of the characteristics of sovereignty, but a country can say that it annexes a particular area and imposes military rules on it. For example, when Israel imposed Israeli law in East Jerusalem, it claimed that it was not annexation – all Israeli missions around the world were asked to declare that it was not annexation, ”said Sfard. “It was only in the 1980s when Prime Minister Menachem passed Jerusalem law that the world saw it as an annexation.”

According to Dr. Harel Arnon, the lawyer who represents the government in the case of the High Court of Justice in relation to the “regularization law” – which would legalize the expropriation of private Palestinian land on which settlements were set up in good faith in return for full compensation under certain conditions Circumstances – One option would be to gradually transition Jordanian law to Israeli law over a period of several years to limit the problems that a sudden introduction of Israeli law could cause.

And what does international law say?

According to Sfard, the only thing that has allowed Israel to seek protection from international legal mechanisms has been to define the situation in the areas as temporary and to find a solution agreed between Israel and the Palestinians.

An al-Hilweh, in the northern Jordan Valley, November 10, 2017. Gil Eliahu

“The moment Israel annexes it destroys this alibi and admits that it does not believe that final status needs to be negotiated and that Israeli control over the Palestinian people is not temporary,” says Sfard. “It is destroying its only defense against claims to establish an apartheid regime.”

It is no coincidence that the prosecution of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Fatou Bensouda, mentioned Netanyahu’s intentions for the Jordan Valley when she determined that the authority of the International Criminal Court should be the authority of the International Criminal Court with regard to the objectives of international criminal law accepted. These statements, she said, “reflect concerns about possible de jure annexation.”

“After World War II, a consensus was reached, which may have recently been broken with the Trump administration, that occupation by military force does not mean annexation,” said Sfard.

However, the area of ​​international law is flexible enough to be able to make further claims, says Dr. Arnon. A preliminary question must be asked, he argues: is the area occupied under international law at all?

ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda, August 2019. Reuters

“The Israeli position that the territories are not occupied is more convincing than any other position,” said Arnon. “Not only did we not take it from the Palestinian state that did not exist before, but Jordan also has no claims to the country and beyond – we have historical claims to the country.” Arnon admits that most of the world considered the West Bank to be legally occupied.

“It is true that it has the characteristics of an occupied territory, for example the fact that there is a population without Israeli citizenship,” added Arnon. “This is certainly a characteristic of the occupied territory, but it is not the only characteristic. If you examine things from a legal perspective, you need additional features to claim this. If someone is not convinced of my claims, they have to admit that the annexation of the Golan Heights and East Jerusalem was equally illegal. ”

