Nervous during the traffic stop mourning woman remembers how the fallen police officer felt at ease

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – For Tracey White, a resident of Newport News, the nervousness began in consolation when she was arrested by agent Katherine “Katie” Thyne for a traffic stop.

“I was a little nervous, yes,” White recalled. “She asked me why I was nervous and I explained to her:” Because you are a cop. “

She said the traffic stop took place three weeks ago. What happened next, she said, is what she will remember most about Thyne.

“She made sure I was relaxed,” Tracey said. “Although I received a card and such, she made sure that I was relaxed and that is why I remember her.”

Tracey and her husband, Roland, went to Newport News Police Headquarters to pay tribute to Thyne. She was killed Thursday night during a traffic stop. Police said the driver accelerated, the car dragged her, and Thyne got stuck between the car and a tree when the car crashed.

Thyne was admitted to hospital, but died later because of her injuries.

“As Drew said this morning, she was a warrior,” said Roland White, recalling Friday morning police chief Steve Drew’s press conference. “She died in the line of her duty and she is a good person.”

Drew provided information about the incident and Thyne during that press conference. The conference was emotional because viewers could sometimes see Drew choking with emotion and sadness.

Like his wife, Roland said he also met Thyne. But his meeting, he said, was not a traffic jam.

“I met her once personally and she was a good person,” said Roland. “Since I saw her face and stuff, I had to come out and show my condolences.”

He was on his way to work, but made time to put some white flowers and a message on the police car. The couple said that both support this police service in this time of grief.

“Newport News is a family, and we just have to unite and come together and show our love and appreciation,” Tracey said. “She did her job to protect us and the city of Newport News.”

About 15 minutes later, another monument was erected at the site of the accident. People also placed balloons and flowers on a low brick barrier that showed damaged and loose bricks. There was also a newspaper – with the headline about the incident – still in the bag.

