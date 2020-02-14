Me And That Man – Behemoth-Frontmann Nergal’s dark folk project – have released another single from their upcoming album New Man, New Songs, Same Shit, Vol.1.

By The River shows Emperors Ihsahn on vocals, just one of many special guests that can be seen on the record – Corey Taylor, Matt Heafy and Brent Hinds also appear on the entire album.

“When the rumors started that I was working with Rob Halford and Ihsahn, the idea sparked the imagination,” says Nergal. “I think people would expect a partnership between Nergal and Ihsahn to be extreme, but what came out was a bare bones, blues banger!

“I have to tell you. It was not an easy sale … At first Ihsahn didn’t think he could add much – luckily I knew something else and gave him a simple instruction to have fun. A week later I got it Stretch back and was totally overwhelmed! Considering the status of the man, he’s basically humble and professional. It was a pleasure working with him, and now it’s a pleasure to introduce you to By The River. “

New Man, New Songs, Same Shit, Vol.1 Tracklist:

1. Run with the devil (feat. Jørgen Munkeby, Shining NO)

2. Coming home (feat. Siver Høyem, Madrugada)

3. Burning Churches (feat. Mat McNerney, Grave Pleasures)

4. At the river (feat. Ihsahn, Kaiser)

5. Męstwo

6th surrender (feat.Rob Caggiano, Volbeat / Dead Soul)

7. Deep Down South (feat. Nicke Anderson, Entombed and Johanna Sadonis, Lucifer)

8. Man of the Cross (feat. Jerome Reuter, Rome)

9. You will be mine (feat. Matt Heafy, Trivium)

10. How come? (feat.Corey Taylor, Slipknot / Stone Sour and Brent Hinds, Mastodon)

11. Confession (feat. Niklas Kvarforth, Shining SE)

New Man, New Songs, Same Shit, Vol.1 will be released on March 27th. On the same day, Me And That Man will play a special album release show in the Islington Assembly Rooms in London, UK.

