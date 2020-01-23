advertisement

Prisms of light and moving forms moved along with Umphrey’s McGee slow-built jam that the sextet spent on January 18 at the Beacon Theater of New York on a set of nearly three hours. Now an annual, staple stop for the sextet, back-to-back dates at the location was part of a three-show run that ended in the Brooklyn Bowl.

By playing the spectrum of colors of the Umphrey experience, the band did not fail to shout their new light director, Ben Factor, whose father was also present. Umphrey not only managed to get the typically immobile bustle and dance – even the balconies vibrated – but were all enthralled by their crunchy guitars, funk, head-banging riffs and everything they managed to orchestrate through every song in their 15 braids – sung set. Crowd opener “End of the Road” moved to a more than 10 minute jam from “1348” before jumping into “Crucial Taunt”.

Leading actor Jake Cinninger slowed down vocals when bassist Ryan Stasik and singer Brendan Byaliss showed a number of sideways steps as they fled in 2011’s “Syncopated Strangers” and then went to psychrock, raggae jams on “Seasons” and first came closer, Miles Davis ” It’s about that time. “

“We have lost a titan in the drum world. This is for him, “said drummer Kris Myers before they were given an enchanting rendition of” Limelight, “a tribute to the late Chris Peart. The captivating cover, which Myers had on vocals and drums, started their second set of the evening.

Special guests, multi-instrumentalist Leni Stern and husband, jazz guitarist Mike Stern helped finalize a second set with an all-out, jam-out for their encore including “Last Train Home”.

