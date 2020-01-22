Nepal tragedy: the bodies of the Dubai family reach Kerala on Thursday - News

advertisement

Everyone is in a deep shock. Those closest to them hardly keep things together.



As the bodies of the Dubai-based five-member family killed in a potential gas leak in Nepal are expected to be repatriated to their hometown of Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala on Thursday, ruined relatives and friends in Dubai said they would travel to offer their friends adieu and their three children.

advertisement

The old Dubai resident Praveen Krishnan Nair, his wife Saranya Sasi and three children Sreebhadra Praveen, Aarcha Praveen and Abhinav Saranya Nair were five of the eight people who lost their lives in a hotel room in Nepal.

“Our families are all traveling to Kerala for the final rides. We hope it will be held on Thursday,” said Saranya’s cousin in Dubai.

“Everyone is in a deep shock. Those closest to them hardly keep things together. Praveen was a very friendly, kind person, and the family would always support everyone in hardship and joy,” he added.

After Wednesday’s autopsy, the bodies of the eight Indian tourists, including four minors, who died as a result of possible suffocation in their room at a resort in Nepal, would be flown back home on Thursday, relatives of the deceased living in Dubai said.

Praveen’s colleagues at the Kalandoor Group of Companies in Dubai, where he had worked for 11 years, flew to Kerala to participate in the funeral. “We were informed of the incident by one of Praveen’s friends. We couldn’t believe it,” said Kalandoor, the employer and owner of Praveen.

“Immediately after we received the information, we frantically started calling the hospital and the hotel where they were staying. We called about 10-15 times before someone in the hospital told us they were all gone,” Kalandoor added.

“Praveen loved traveling. He was a very loyal, hard-working person and one of the biggest strengths of our company,” he said.

Senior officials from the Indian embassy in Kathmandu have also confirmed that the bodies will be repatriated on Thursday. “Postmortem of the bodies is being carried out at the Kathmandu academic hospital and they would be flown home tomorrow morning (Thursday),” said a senior official at the embassy. “We are speeding up the process of returning the bodies,” the official added.

The official said that of the seven who survived, two remained with the bodies while the others were already on their way back.

Tragedy struck a group of 15 Kerala tourists when eight of them died after falling unconscious, probably due to a gas leak from a heater in their room at a mountainous resort in the Daman district of Makwanpur, amid a cold wave in the Himalayas. region.

The tourists were taken by plane to the HAMS hospital where they were declared dead on arrival. Makwanpur police said the victims were unconscious by suffocation.

Praveen’s friend Ranjith Kumar, his wife Indu Lakshmi and their son Vyshnav Ranjith were also killed.

Praveen, from Chempazhanthi in Thiruvananthapuram, was an engineer in Dubai, while his wife Saranya stayed with three children in Kochi for her studies. Praveen and Ranjit, both IT professionals, were classmates from the technical university and the tour was organized after meeting old friends in Delhi, a family member said.

“The children also celebrated their birthday this month,” said an aunt. She added before she broke the phone: “Because Saranya and the children moved back to Kochi to attend her higher education, Praveen would come down and celebrate with them every year during this time. He came very badly to the little ones meet often. He was a very loving father. “

dhanusha@khaleejtimes.com

Dhanusha Gokulan

Dhanusha Gokulan is originally from India and has been working as a journalist for 10 years. She has a great interest in writing about issues that plague the ordinary person, and will never reject a story about human interest. She completed her bachelor’s degree in journalism, economics and English literature at Mangalore University in 2008. In her spare time, she likes to sing / write songs, likes to travel and Audible is her favorite mobile application. Tweet at her @ wordjunkie88

advertisement