Nepal has suspended a mountain resort license for three months due to poor security management and poor management at the hotel, where media reports have reported that eight Indian tourists, including four minors, have died of possible suffocation.

The tragedy struck a group of 15 Kerala tourists when, on January 21, eight of them died of suffocation after going unconscious, possibly due to a gas leak from a heater in their room in a mountainous resort in Makwanpur district.

The tourists were flown here to the HAMS hospital, where they were declared dead on arrival. Makwanpur police said the victims may have passed out from suffocation.

The Ministry of Tourism imposed a three-month ban on the Everest Panorama Resort in Daman on Sunday, based on a report by an investigative committee formed to investigate the deaths of Indian tourists from Kerala, the Kathmandu Post reported on Tuesday.

The department decided to close the resort, as the report submitted by an investigative committee indicated poor security management and management weaknesses in the resort for the incident.

The Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation had formed the investigative committee under Surendra Thapa, the director of the Ministry of Tourism. After a field inspection, the committee had submitted its report a few days ago, pointing out the shortcomings of the resort.

During the investigation, the committee found that the resort had failed to follow the recommended security measures and offered inferior services to its guests, the Himalayan Times reported.

The Committee also found that the resort did not meet DoT’s criteria for being classified as a “resort”.

Mira Acharya, director of DoT, was cited in the report that the resort’s operations have been suspended pursuant to section 15 of the 1979 Tourism Act.

“If the owner of the resort wants to resume operations after a three-month hiatus, the resort should be upgraded in accordance with the 1981 Hotel, Lodge, Restaurant, Bar, and Tour Guide Rules and also meet the criteria set out in a Nepal Gazette’s published notice is listed under the “Hotel Classification and Criteria,” “said Acharya.

She added that the resort would also need to be subjected to an environmental impact assessment to obtain DoT approval to resume operations.

In the meantime, the resort management has announced that it will work to meet the standards set by the department and operate the resort efficiently.

“We will work to meet the standards set by the department and operate the resort efficiently. We are saddened by the tragic incident. We will ensure that such incidents no longer occur in the future, said Sudesh Gautam, the resort operator, as stated by the Kathmandu Post.

After the group traveled to Pokhara – a popular tourist destination in the mountains – they were on their way home and stayed at the Everest Panorama Resort in Daman.

Praveen Krishnan Nair, his wife Saranya Sasi and their three children as well as Ranjith Kumar Adatholath Punathil, his wife Indu Lakshmi Peethambaran Ragalatha and their son were killed.

Everest Panorama Resort was founded 28 years ago in Daman Simbhajyang, a tourist destination in the province of Bagmati. Tourist numbers have dropped after the tragic accident of January 27, according to the Thaha Hotel Association.

You reached your free article limit this month.

Register for free with The Hindu and get unlimited access for 30 days.

Subscription benefits include

Today’s paper

In a clear list you will find a mobile version of articles from the daily newspaper.

Unlimited access

Read as many articles as you want without restrictions.

Personalized recommendations

A selected list of articles that match your interests and preferences.

Faster pages

Move smoothly between articles while our pages load instantly.

dashboard

A single point of contact to view the latest updates and manage your settings.

admission

We inform you three times a day about the latest and most important developments.

Unconvinced? Know why you should pay for news.

* Our digital subscription plans currently do not include e-paper, crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print products. Our plans improve your reading experience.