The problem here is that Neo and Trinity return in The Matrix 4. It is a serious Deus ex machina moment, as both are physically dead and finished and their physical bodies cannot take any more punishment. But the idea of ​​transcendence in the movies could bring Neo back, since the separation of the mind from the physical self is pushed forward quite often, but Trinity’s case is very different from that of Neo, as The One is much better able to deal with his separate mind and body. In fact, he’s been doing it since he died in the Matrix when Smith shot it in the first film. And then, through a miracle of skin-to-skin contact and a commitment to love, Trinity made it possible for him to be brought back to life, which helped him to rise a little to the point where he was finally and finally on the strength one could gain access to who he should be, as James Hunt of Screenrant explained. Neo’s connection to the matrix has grown stronger over the course of the films, so it somehow makes sense that his consciousness is now firmly embedded in the matrix, where it could possibly be found or “awakened” as another anomaly. But that leaves Trinity in her head since she didn’t give herself to the machines to fight Smith, but died when she was impaled on the Machine City when she was impaled.

Of course, there is an explanation for this, too, and it has to do with the idea that there were five more incarnations of The One before Neo, as revealed in The Matrix Reloaded. The architect told Neo that Zion had been destroyed five times and was allowed to build five times, leaving only two people alive to start over. It’s a brutal way to test theory after theory, but the only thing that the machines and programs don’t do is lie. Knowing that Zion was not the first and only human solution was enough to make many people think that Neo was not the first to come along and think that he was the end of everything, so many, even though he was , If Neo’s consciousness hovers in the matrix and is just waiting to be reborn, it may be that of Trinity. Of course, the code that would have made her who she is may be incomplete if she is still there, as she likes it or not, she died in the crash and, as we saw, was not adopted by the machines. Even if it does, it only takes a human brain to function before it shuts down along with the rest of the body.

This film confuses many people, since bringing Neo and Trinity back under the circumstances would mean that the machines and survivors would be at war again if The One was needed again. Raising awareness and bringing Trinity back would be quite an accomplishment, but it’s also interesting to think that they would have to find bodies to live in, which would mean pushing someone out of their own or in any way fitting into the machine They could be conceived as people within the matrix and later brought up. Much of it sounds extremely far-fetched, but thinking that anything in the matrix is ​​in some way not possible is a trap in which, as we have seen, a man can return from the dead as long as he is penetrated by some kind Code that says he’s the one and can manipulate the system openly and very aggressively. That doesn’t mean much to anyone since they are not like Neo, so they stay dead, but with Trinity it is obvious that an exception will be made. So far, the idea of ​​this film is just a little confusing and gives a lot of people a lot of material to work with as they keep trying to predict what will happen. It will likely not be a prequel or film that fits between the originals, but a true part 4 and a sequel, as this is the only thing that may make sense if some of the returning actors are brought back.

In a way, I’m not sure why they’re bringing this film back, other than the thought that they can get people to believe it again by bringing back characters who have been given a fairly definitive ending. Molly Harris from Film Daily has a little more to offer on the subject. But fans will buy tickets and it’s possible that The Matrix 4 will be another big hit when it comes out.