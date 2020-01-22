NeNe Leakes lose millions when they leave RHOA

advertisement

Don’t get away from this money!

No leaks will lose millions if she leaves the Real Housewives of Atlanta, and her ban on competition could keep her away from TV for years, RadarOnline.com learned exclusively.

“She hasn’t asked to be released from her contract yet, but if she wanted to, she’d lose her $ 2.85 million salary,” an insider told Radar.

Wendy Williams announced on her show that NeNe sent her a text saying “I’m quitting” on January 21, but the RHOA star contested the claim on her Instagram page.

“NeNe has two years left for her contract and she has a non-competition period,” said the source.

“You would have to get Bravo’s permission to film anything.”

According to insiders, NeNes text to Wendy was not frustrated with RHOA.

“She is very upset with her changes so far this season,” said the source, the top floor of ATL saying to those close to her.

“She has the feeling that she is editing something Kenya [Moore] is unfair. “

Kenya’s return after being released from the series because she had refused to film details of her secret marriage and relationship was a sore point for Nene.

“Kenya keeps getting away with murder and NeNe gets all the criticism,” said the source.

“NeNe feels like it’s used for ratings,” the source told Radar.

“Andy saw everyone else except her on Watch What Happens Live. And he put on her dress. Tired of it. “

However, the source pointed out that NeNe values ​​gold.

“She is the well-known name and the episodes in which she starred have the highest rating,” said the source Radar.

“Bravo will try to do everything to stop them from quitting.”

The NeNe representative declined to comment on radar.

