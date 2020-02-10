No leaks was docked at $ 240,000 after being cut out of multiple episodes of Real Housewives of Atlanta Kenya MooreRadarOnline.com learned exclusively.

“NeNe says she feels she is being targeted by the show producers and that she was deliberately cut out of two episodes, losing $ 120,000 per episode,” an insider told Radar.

“She hasn’t appeared in four episodes yet, but she was paid for the first two,” said the source.

Another bomb that Radar discovered is the shocking detail that NeNe was shot at by the Housewife Convention network in November 2019.

“NeNe was not invited to Bravocon because they wanted Kenya there and not a fight,” the source revealed.

“She really feels like they’re making her dirty and she’s very frustrated.”

Radar readers know that Kenya was fired by RHOA after hiding her marriage with Marc Daly and she refused to film with him during season 10. She spent the 11th season in the air, but returned for the 12th season after cutting an incredible sum from $ 1 million to just $ 500,000.

Kenya’s marriage fell apart during the filming, and she and her husband announced that they were getting a divorce from what happened in the series.

However, it is the toxic relationship between the two women that Leakes became frustrated with when episodes cut her off and she lost hundreds of thousands of dollars.

