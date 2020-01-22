NeNe Leakes convicts Wendy Williams of RHOA's exit claims

advertisement

Loud and clear! No leaks shared a dodgy answer Wendy Williams after claiming the reality star was leaving The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

“Private conversations should be private!” Leakes, 52, tweeted on Wednesday, January 22.

Private conversations should stay private! What are friends if you can’t go to them on such days?

– NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) January 22, 2020

55-year-old Williams dropped a bomb on The Wendy Williams Show episode on Tuesday, January 21. “I paused between the commercials, my office is right behind the set. I had to go to the toilet and looked at my cell phone between the commercials. And NeNe texts, “I’m quitting,” she claimed. “I’m surprised I got it because I don’t have a service in my office, but I got it.”

Ask Wendy’s writer further claimed that Leakes had more to share with the Bravo show audience. “I know something about NeNe that you will all cry, be sad and feel bad for her. She’s carrying the weight of a huge thing on her shoulders, “she said.” I’m not going to say it, she has to say it. But in my opinion, NeNe, you need this platform to explain the other part of your life. “

She added: “Forget to argue with them – you have this secret and this secret will melt their hearts. Because when she shared it with me I cried with her. No, you need this platform to do that to explain. That’s all. I’m telling you. No, don’t stop. “

Leakes’ representative quickly denied that the glee alum had made a final decision on her role in the series. “It was a particularly difficult couple of weeks for NeNe, and she was on her way to seeing her friend in private correspondence,” the Us Weekly statement said. “Nothing has been confirmed or officially decided for the next season.”

The TV personality “goes through this every season,” one source said. “It is never certain that she or one of the women will officially return until she sits down with Bravo to discuss it after each season.”

However, Leakes’ feelings about the show have changed. “This season NeNe feels more than ever consistently attacked by the other women and not supported by the network,” the insider stated. “With the husband) Gregg (leaks) She survives cancer and is in a different headspace. She is extremely frustrated with the daily attacks by other women. She managed to get bad for someone else. “

The Real Housewives of Atlanta will air on Bravo Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.

