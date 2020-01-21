Nelson Summer Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet tours top of the south

advertisement

The timeless story of star-crossed enthusiasts will be recounted throughout the region in the coming days, while Nelson Summer Shakespeare presents Romeo and Julia in a series of outdoor performances and a one-off indoor show at Nelson’s Theater Royal.

Summer is the peak picnic season and with that you get the perfect chance to enjoy an evening full of memorable performances and music with The Bard.

The production of Nelson Summer Shakespeare by Romeo and Juliet opened at Fairfield House on January 16 and will continue until Friday, January 24.

From there, the 15-season season tours the region with more open-air shows in the Lower Moutere Riverside Community (January 25 and 26), Washbourn Gardens in Richmond (January 29 and 30) and Stoke’s Isel Park on January 31 and February 1.

All versions start at 6 pm and start with a ‘pay what you decide’ admission price.

Written between 1591-95 and enjoying renewed interest with Baz Luhrmann’s 1996 film adaptation with Leonardo DiCaprio, William Shakespeare’s popular tragedy tells the story of star-crossed lovers whose death eventually reconciles their quarrel with the families.

With original music from Roger Sanders, actors play multiple roles while flowing in and around the simple tent set.

Early assessments of the show have praised the skill of the actors in understanding the Shakespearian language to deliver in a way that is accessible and easy to follow.

On Sunday, February 2, the open-air theater will enter with a one-off performance at Nelson’s Theater Royal at 2 p.m., with hearing assistance and audio description, as well as plush seats instead of the picnic setting of the other 14 shows.

Tickets cost $ 25 for this show and are available at the Theater Royal and Ticket Direct ticket booths.

