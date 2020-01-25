Nelson car dealer well on fire

advertisement

Firefighters fight a fire at a car dealer in the western part of Nelson.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said that fire brigades were called to the fire at MS Ford in Haven Rd, a semi-industrial area around 10:08 PM.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, the building was already well lit.

At least seven Nelson, Stoke and Richmond fire engines have responded to the fire.

Fire spotted in Nelson.

Sounds of exploding gas bottles came from the building.

Residents feared that the fire could spread to a bushy area at the back of the building and could threaten houses on the nearby hill.

Firefighters handle the fire.

State Highway 6 was closed in both directions.

According to the spokesperson, no reports of injured people or people were received in the building.

