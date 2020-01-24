Neil Young was granted US citizenship

advertisement

Eventually, Neil Young became a US citizen when the Canadian was finally granted citizenship this week.

TMZ has shared a video with Neil Young, who is leaving Tom Bradley Hall at the Los Angeles Convention Center and is accompanied by his wife Daryl Hannah with an American flag in one hand and his newly allocated papers in the other.

The singer said the main reason for the persecution of his American citizenship was to vote against Donald Trump. He pushed this theory further down when he showed up next to a sign reading “Democrats Register to Vote Here” on his Neil Young Archives website.

The heading was “Vote your conscience” with an American and Canadian flag on both sides. The California area code arrives on March 3 and will give the 74-year-old the first chance to cast his vote.

Young would have liked to get citizenship much earlier, but Young’s penchant for a breath had seen him reject the order. “When I recently applied for American citizenship, I passed the test,” Young wrote on his website in November. “However, I was recently told that I need to do another test because I’m using marijuana and some people who smoke it have a problem.”

Jeff Sessions, as the Attorney General, announced a new immigration policy tougher against marijuana users. Chapter 5 of the U.S. citizenship and immigration claims that marijuana can be used continues to be a conditional prohibition on naturalization status against GMC [Good Moral Character], even if such activity is not a criminal offense by law. “

The best guy we know? Willie Nelson … just say.

