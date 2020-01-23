advertisement

According to TMZ and Neil Young Archives, Neil Young is officially a US citizen. Young celebrated citizenship and wrote: “I am pleased to announce that I am” for your conscience “.” Read his announcements below.

The Canadian icon recently outlined his reasons for wanting to become a US citizen in an interview with Randy Lewis from the Los Angeles Times. “I live down here; I pay taxes down here. My lovely family is all down here – they’re all Americans, so I want to put my opinion down, ”he said. Young has long been an outspoken critic of US politics. His album Living With War contained a song about George W. Bush titled “Let’s Impeach the President”. He’s also not a Trump fan.

Young was originally supposed to become a US citizen on November 12. However, this process has been delayed due to the artist’s history of marijuana use. “When I recently applied for American citizenship, I passed the test,” Young wrote on November 8 in the Neil Young Archives. People who smoke it showed a problem. “

According to Young, the delay in his citizenship was caused by a policy warning issued by the USCIS, which contains the following language: “An applicant involved in certain marijuana-related activities may lack GMC (Good Moral Character) if it is determined that that he violates U.S. federal law, even if such activity is not illegal under applicable law or foreign law.

