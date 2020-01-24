Neil Young becomes a US citizen after using marijuana late

advertisement

LOS ANGELES – Neil Young has officially become a “Canarian” after postponing his citizenship application for smoking weeds, he said.

The Canadian citizen moved to Los Angeles 54 years ago to continue his music career. He said he started his journey to American citizenship a few months ago because he wanted to vote against President Donald Trump in the 2020 elections.

In a post on his website in November, Young criticized President Trump’s refusal to recognize the role of climate change in the worsening of the California fires in 2018. These fires destroyed his home.

“It’s really time to settle up with this unfit leader,” wrote the 74-year-old.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, he said the government’s inaction on climate change was his main motivation to start voting.

Young said that he had passed the citizenship exam for the first time, but was asked to reapply because he was not of “good moral character,” he wrote on his website in November.

Young referred to an addendum to the April 2019 guideline that states, “An applicant involved in certain marijuana-related activities may lack GMC (Good Moral Character) if it is found that he is against the federal law violates, even if such activity is or is not unlawful foreign law under applicable law. “

The U.S. citizenship and immigration authorities informed CNN in November that, based on privacy concerns, they could not comment on whether Young’s application had been put on hold. However, the authority was obliged to make decisions in cases based on federal law.

On Thursday, Young announced on Instagram that he had finally obtained dual Canadian-American citizenship. His post contained a picture of himself next to an American flag and a sign that said, “Democrats, register to vote.”

