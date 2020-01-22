advertisement

Deborah Dugan, outgoing President and CEO of the Recording Academy, yesterday (January 21) submitted a complaint against the former employers from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC). In addition to allegations of abuse of power and corruption in the reception academy, the complaint also included allegations of rape of Dugan’s predecessor Neil Portnow. Portnow, whose term as president ended in 2019, has responded to the allegations and described them as “ridiculous” and “untrue”.

According to Variety, Portnow wrote in a statement, “This document (EEOC) is filled with inaccurate, false, and outrageous, and terribly hurtful claims against me.”

The allegations of rape are ridiculous and untrue. The suggestion that

a lie was spread. The baseless complaint about mine

Behavior referred to in the EEOC file was immediately sent to

Attention of the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors. An in-depth

Independent investigation by experienced and respected lawyers

was carried out and I was completely relieved. There was no basis for

I clearly deny the allegations and once again.

You can find Neil Portnow’s full statement at Variety. Pitchfork contacted Recording Academy representatives and Deborah Dugan lawyers.

