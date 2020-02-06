Neil Hagerty has announced a new album as Howling Hex. The record is called Knuckleball Express and will arrive on April 17th (via Fat Possum). According to press material, Hagerty recorded the LP in his Denver home for eight days. It contains contributions by guitarist Nicole Lawrence and producer Clay Jones. Listen to the new single “Lies” (via Rolling Stone) below.
“Lying is my motto, so to speak, man,” said Neil Hagerty to Rolling Stone. “I mean, it’s just effective. A is a lie is a lie. You know, even if 100 million people believe it, the energy you need to keep it going is not worth it. So I’m trying not to lie to internalize. So it’s kind of a fun romp. If you want to die, believe in lies. “
Hagerty also said in press materials: “It really matters that people want to hear something without throwing it out the window.” listen because it’s so cool I’m old enough now that I no longer have to carry the burden of speaking to snobs. Nobody will know who I am or what this is, and that’s the great thing. It’s the least I can do after all the shitty shit. “
(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nRAGqq0BL_w (/ embed)
Knuckleball Express:
01 lies
02 Mr. Chicken
03 words
04 Rootbeer mother
05 City in the country
06 Heavy curtains
07 Cowboy engines
08 inclination
09 Share a name
10 North Aquarius