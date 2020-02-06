Neil Hagerty has announced a new album as Howling Hex. The record is called Knuckleball Express and will arrive on April 17th (via Fat Possum). According to press material, Hagerty recorded the LP in his Denver home for eight days. It contains contributions by guitarist Nicole Lawrence and producer Clay Jones. Listen to the new single “Lies” (via Rolling Stone) below.

“Lying is my motto, so to speak, man,” said Neil Hagerty to Rolling Stone. “I mean, it’s just effective. A is a lie is a lie. You know, even if 100 million people believe it, the energy you need to keep it going is not worth it. So I’m trying not to lie to internalize. So it’s kind of a fun romp. If you want to die, believe in lies. “

Hagerty also said in press materials: “It really matters that people want to hear something without throwing it out the window.” listen because it’s so cool I’m old enough now that I no longer have to carry the burden of speaking to snobs. Nobody will know who I am or what this is, and that’s the great thing. It’s the least I can do after all the shitty shit. “

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nRAGqq0BL_w (/ embed)

Knuckleball Express:

01 lies

02 Mr. Chicken

03 words

04 Rootbeer mother

05 City in the country

06 Heavy curtains

07 Cowboy engines

08 inclination

09 Share a name

10 North Aquarius