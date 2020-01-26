Neighbors rush to repair houses damaged by explosion before the rain

advertisement

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – Volunteers set out on Saturday morning to support two of the city’s worst affected areas by Friday’s fatal explosion in northwest Houston.

They’ll be out and about in the Westbranch and Carverdale neighborhoods to help do what they can so that the later expected rain doesn’t get inside.

One of the areas is less than a quarter of a mile from the ground zero of the explosion that has caused catastrophic damage. Entire ceilings of houses collapsed, houses were knocked off their foundations and windows were broken.

The restoration team volunteers are now receiving their orders. They are said to help victims of the explosion. Their main goal is to love people, be they a shoulder to cry on or someone to put a tarp on their roof. https://t.co/JU6ojqI31G pic.twitter.com/4ReT8do067

Many of the houses are boarded up, but the people living in the affected areas have a lot to think about, including protecting their homes from looters and the coming rain.

“The main thing is exhausted, but it is rather worrying. We are doing well. We are financially stable, but it is as if we were going past. We can’t jump any further. We will stay behind a bit.” for the next couple of months until something comes that helps us. We are lost. Everyone … all 250 houses are just lost, “said Ethan Goeinaz.

Some people told ABC13 that they were so focused on repairing their homes that they hadn’t really worked through what had happened.

Trucks with plywood, ladders, drills and brooms drove through the neighborhood all Friday.

Contractors boarded houses and cleared them up for residents who were in shock.

“It feels surreal. We have a place to stay now, but it will be difficult to get back on our feet. We’re just lucky that nothing special happened to us. It’s just things, so it’s just memories.” Said Ale Garcia.

The restoration team, which will return on Saturday morning, will put tarpaulins on the roofs and break additional windows.

Several positions also accept donations if you want to make a contribution.

