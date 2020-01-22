advertisement

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – Neighbors in Fifth Ward and Kashmere Gardens are not happy with Union Pacific Railroad.

“Meetings and talks won’t make it if you don’t come here and start creating them,” said Lisa Harris-Glenn.

For years, people in the area said they were attacked by chemicals at the nearby train station.

A recent study by the Texas Department of Health may have given them the concrete evidence they were looking for. Cancer rates in this area were exceeded, especially in the lungs, throat and esophagus.

Although no cause was identified in the study, the EPA indicates that the most likely cause is a carcinogen. According to legal representatives of the neighbors and a group called IMPACT, the wood-protecting chemical creosote seeped into the ground and caused a dangerous cloud that moved under at least 110 houses and churches and contaminated the groundwater.

In an interview with ABC13 in front of the camera, Union Pacific addressed the concerns of the neighborhood.

Benda Mainwaring works with the railroad company, which bought land that was previously contaminated more than twenty years ago.

Since then, they have worked with the state to clean the property. While some accuse Union Pacific alone, the company said today that its property is only 33 of the 8,000 hectares contained in the state-released report. And it’s not the only website that works with the Texas Commission On Environmental Quality, the TCEQ.

“These neighbors deserve answers. But they deserve answers that are at the heart of the matter,” said Mainwaring. “These incidents (of cancer) that they investigated are widespread across the 8,000 hectare area. There are approximately 200 sites in the area that TCEQ monitors for environmental issues.”

“They’re not moving fast enough for me. Now that we know there is a cloud and people are getting sick, you know. I don’t want anyone to die from that cloud in the next six months,” Harris said – Glenn continued.

Union Pacific claims it is taking steps in the right direction. They sent a letter to the neighbors saying that they would be drilling holes in the coming weeks. They say it’s about collecting data to determine how badly the soil is affected and, if so, how badly.

“You can monitor your wells or whatever you want to drill, whatever you want. Get us out of here while you do it. It’s only fair,” said neighbor Sandra Edwards.

Edwards is fed up. She says that only she and four other neighbors remain on her street, which is directly opposite the train station. The rest died of cancer.

She is ready to have her area cleaned up and restored once and for all.

“It’s a big slap in the face, you know. We told you we’ll come to you with things you already know – then you want to turn around and come out like you’re really trying to help. Use drill holes to monitor what (watch) “That we’re going to die? No, we don’t want to sit and wait. We want you to come in and do what you have to do,” said Edwards.

