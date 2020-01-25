Neighbor Bobbie believes her friend was killed in the fatal Watson grinding explosion

advertisement

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – A neighbor who lives five miles from Watson Grinding said early Friday morning that she had sensed the plant explosion.

“I felt it shook the house. It was pretty strong,” said Bobbie.

Five minutes ago she had called her friend on the phone.

He works at the Watson Grinding plant and always arrives early.

What we know about the victims of the Houston explosion

“You have a gym. He usually trains early before starting work,” she said.

But on Friday he had concerns. He told Bobbie on the phone that he smelled something strange.

“He says, ‘Hey, something’s wrong.’ I like why? And he says, “I’m here in the parking lot at work and I just smell something very, very funny. He says, “It smells like gasoline.”

Then Bobbie says her friend went to the building.

“He said: ‘Let me go to the door.’ So he went to the door and said, “I can hear a very loud hiss.”

An employee came when he was dealing with the topic. He told her that he would call back minutes later.

She heard the explosion and Bobbie hadn’t been able to reach him since.

Massive explosion damage treated as a crime scene

“I saw the name of the plant, Watson, and then I knew it,” said Bobbie.

She said he had two daughters and a son with the Marines.

Chief Acevedo said one of the likely victims had a son with the Marines and he was asking the Marines to allow the son to return home.

The family contacted the Marines and the Marines said he will not be released until there is 100% certainty.

“Marines, we need you to take this young man home,” Acevedo said.

Chef Samuel Pena identified the victims on Friday evening as Gerardo Castorena, Sr. and Frank Flores.

“He would have called me. We had a date tonight. We had a date tonight,” she said.

