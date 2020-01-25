advertisement

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – The Houston Fire Department identified the two victims in an explosion in northwest Houston on Friday morning.

According to Chief Sam Pena, Frank Flores and Gerardo Castorena Sr., employees of Watson Grinding and Manufacturing, used the gym before the working day when the explosion happened. Both were killed.

Chief Art Acevedo informed the public that Castorena’s son was with the U.S. Marines and sent a request to community members to contact the Marines so that he could get home immediately. Over twenty-four hours later, the Marines agreed to let the soldier home to be with his family, according to the Boots for Troops military group.

advertisement

Around half past four people were awakened. The explosion rocked homes miles away.

Early on Friday morning, a neighbor who lives five miles from Watson Grinding said she sensed the plant explosion.

“I felt it shook the house. It was pretty strong,” said Bobbie.

Five minutes ago she had called her friend on the phone.

He works at the Watson Grinding plant and always arrives early.

What we know about the victims of the Houston explosion

“You have a gym. He usually trains early before starting work,” she said.

But on Friday he had concerns. He told Bobbie on the phone that he smelled something strange.

“He says, ‘Hey, something’s wrong.’ I like why? And he says, “I’m here in the parking lot at work and I just smell something very, very funny. He says, “It smells like gasoline.”

Then Bobbie says her friend went to the building.

“He said: ‘Let me go to the door.’ So he went to the door and said, “I can hear a very loud hiss.”

An employee came when he was dealing with the topic. He told her that he would call back minutes later.

She heard the explosion and Bobbie hadn’t been able to reach him since.

Massive explosion damage treated as a crime scene

“I saw the name of the plant, Watson, and then I knew it,” said Bobbie.

She said he had two daughters and a son with the Marines.

“He would have called me. We had a date tonight. We had a date tonight,” she said.

Follow Marla Carter on Facebook and Twitter.

Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All rights reserved.

advertisement