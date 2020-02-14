When it comes to chaotic, undiluted evil in musical form, French blackened Thrash masters Necrowretch have managed to turn their tonal blasphemy into art over the past decade. This fourth long player is certainly no exception; It’s a gruesome attack from riffs that should appear at Guitar Hero expert level, an extreme version of Metal that has ever been released.

It’s not a big departure from her previous heresies, but it’s a devilishly enjoyable hearing. The guitars sound absolutely massive this time, and this, along with some absolutely manic percussion and seemingly obsessed vocalist Vlad’s bestial screams, results in a raw and primitive sound that is relentless.

With eight tracks in less than 40 minutes, you have very little time to breathe or recover before the next breakneck blow rains down on you. But that’s a very good thing.

Verdict: 3/5