Well, Neck Deep certainly didn’t make us wait too long for big news, did it? After teasing the Wrexham gang that an announcement came early in the week, they not only launched their own app, but also introduced a change of members.

Frontman Ben Barlow’s brother Seb is now officially part of the Welsh quintet. He was heavily involved in all things Neck Deep anyway and was a productive producer himself. His website states that he has “produced, mixed and grown with over 50 pop-punk, pop-rock and hard rock artists in 10 different countries” and at the same time behind the scenes of “brand identity, album campaigns, release strategies, marketing” worked on strategy, social media management and support in connecting the points and growing her team. “Basically, he really knows his shit. Congratulations, Seb!

In addition to the new line-up change, Neck Deep has launched its own chic app that contains the following statement: “We know we were calm, but the hibernation season is over. We are very excited to unveil a whole world of news very soon, but first of all we want to let you know that the official Neck Deep app is now live and available for download. “

Bring. It. On.

If you download the app, you will find that Neck Deep invites fans to Sonderland at Camden Stables in London from February 28th to 29th. We won’t even pretend to know what that word means, but a fan has tweeted the band as meaning “special” and it sounds pretty intense.