It’s been a while since we last heard of Neck Deep, which revealed two B-sides last November, hopefully to surprise fans until new music arrives.

Now it looks like the Wrexham pop punks are back in gear after teasing that they have “big news coming soon”. The short, snappy social media post also includes links to their website where you can subscribe to their mailing list, suggesting they could email fans about their upcoming plans in the near future.

The news comes more than six months after the last official release of Neck Deep, the beloved surprise single She’s A God. “It’s a song that’s pretty much about worshiping your other half, but waking up for the little things like morning and seeing you getting ready for the day,” said frontman Ben Barlow at the time. “Those moments when you’re just in awe of how wonderful a person can be. It’s pretty easy, there is no deeper meaning here, just a love song that compares a relationship to theology.”

Anyway, check out the band’s latest update below:

Of course, last year we asked Ben about a successor to the excellent album The Peace And The Panic from 2017. The singer explained that he initially felt great pressure on album number four. However, as soon as the process started, he calmed down.

“While we were doing most of the tour for The Peace And The Panic, we didn’t want to be in” album mode “before it was all done,” he said. “You’re not always ready for that, and you have to put yourself in a creative space or put yourself in the right mindset. We had such an experience recording The Peace And The Panic – it was pretty much born in a pressure cooker -, that we just said, “Let’s not think about the (new) album – let’s think about it when everyone has ideas forward.” This time came and everyone wrote really good shit (laughs). We started putting together everything we did two or three months ago and we are making very good progress. It will take a while because we want to make sure that it is the absolute best that there is but there is a lot of good shit floating around! ”

When asked about the possible musical direction that Neck Deep could go in, Ben admitted that they wanted to change things a bit.

“Everyone is on the same page: it has to be a little different and it is a high point where we can develop as a band and we are inspired by the music we listen to,” he said. “I think you will be surprised by some influences and things that we wrote! But it will still be a neck deep album. We will not do anything madly crazy, because they are just not us. I would like to damn one do crazy prog rock record or something, but that’s not neck deep, you know, as long as the centerpiece that gets us there is the most important thing. In this case it’s definitely there – we won’t be much stray far away, but it’s a good step forward. ”

Watch this room …

