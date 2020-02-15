Denver (5-21, 1-11) vs Nebraska Omaha (12-14, 5-6)

Baxter Arena, Omaha, Nebraska; Sunday, 5:30 p.m. European summer time

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska Omaha want to win against Denver for the fourth time in a row at the Baxter Arena. The last win for the pioneers in Nebraska Omaha was a 75-72 win on February 6, 2016.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Matt Pile averaged a double-double with 12.5 points and 10.2 rebounds to show the way to the Mavericks. KJ Robinson has teamed up with Pile and earns 14.6 points per game. The pioneers were led by Ade Murkey, who scored an average of 17.4 points and 5.8 rebounds.

To put it in a nutshell: The Mavericks have so far scored 76.4 points per game against Summit League opponents, an improvement over 71.3 points per game that they recorded in the non-conference game. ACCURATE ADE: Murkey has 37 percent of the 54 3-pointers he tried that went 5 to 8 in the last three games. He also made 70.1 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Nebraska Omaha is 0-6 this year if it scores 65 points or less, and 12-8 if it scores 66 points or more.

DANGER OF REMOVAL: Jase Townsend from Denver tried 141 3-pointers and connected 40.4 percent of them. In the last three games, he’s 8 for 25.

DID YOU KNOW THAT Nebraska Omaha ranks second in the Summit League with an average of 71.6 possessions per game? The Uptempo Mavericks have increased this total to 72.7 possessions per game in the last five games.

