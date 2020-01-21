Nearly half a billion people lack decent jobs: UN

advertisement

More than 470 million people worldwide are currently unemployed or understaffed, the UN said Monday, warning that a lack of access to decent jobs contributed to social unrest.

According to the UN International Labor Organization, global unemployment has remained relatively stable over the past decade.

But although the percentage – which was 5.4% last year – is not expected to change much, overall unemployed numbers are likely to increase as slowing economies reduce the number of jobs available for a growing population.

This year, the number of people registered as unemployed is expected to rise to 190.5 million, compared to 188 million in 2019, the ILO said in its annual report on global employment and social outlook.

At the same time, the UN body stressed that around 285 million people worldwide are considered unemployed, meaning that they either work less than they want, have given up looking for work or otherwise have no access to the labor market.

That amounts to nearly half a billion people and represents a full 13% of the global workforce, the ILO said.

“For millions of working people, I think it’s getting harder to build a better life through work,” ILO chief Guy Ryder told reporters in Geneva.

He warned that “persistent and substantial work-related inequalities and exclusion” prevent many from finding decent work and thereby creating a better future.

“I think this is an extremely worrying finding,” he said, adding that a lack of access to decent work seemed to be part of what was causing growing protest movements and unrest all over the world.

“Labor market conditions contribute to … this erosion of social cohesion in many of our societies,” he said, referring to mass demonstrations in places such as Lebanon and Chile.

According to the ILO “Social Unrest Index”, which measures the frequency of things such as demonstrations and strikes, there was an increase at both the global level and in seven of the 11 sub-regions between 2009 and 2019.

The ILO report emphasized that more than 60% of the global workforce currently works in the informal economy, often toil for under-wages and lack of basic social protection.

And in 2019, more than 630 million people – one-fifth of the world’s labor force – lived in so-called work poverty, meaning they earned less than $ 3.20 a day in purchasing power.

At the same time, the ILO report warned of substantial income and access to work inequality, driven by issues such as gender, age and geographical location.

In particular, it warned that as many as 267 million young people between the ages of 15 and 24 have no work, no education or training, while many more endure poor working conditions in this group.

The study showed that between 2004 and 2017, the average share of national income that will pay wages and other labor costs fell from 54% to 51%.

And within the wage population, the gap between the highest earners and those at the bottom is “extremely uneven,” Mr. Ryder said.

The ILO report found that it took 11 years for the bottom 20 percent of wages to earn the same amount as the top 20% in a year.

“The situation is worse than we thought before,” Mr. Ryder said.

