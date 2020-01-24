Nearly 9 pounds of matted hair removed from Shih Tzu

advertisement

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA. A Virginia shelter removed pounds of matted fur from a Shih Tzu that looked more like a mop than an actual animal.

The newest resident of Hope for Life Rescue in Virginia Beach is Master Roshi, who is believed to be a 17-year-old Shih Tzu mix that surrendered.

Hope for Life founder and director Paulina Cushman said a woman put the dog in a crate but refused to provide any information.

Cushman said the dog is so weak that it cannot walk or move.

“It didn’t happen overnight and it didn’t happen in a few months. It’s probably been more than a year or two since he got so bad,” she told WTKR.

Master Roshi was immediately taken to the groomer where it took about three hours to navigate through almost 9 pounds of matted hair.

“We weren’t even sure if he had eyes, he was so bad,” said Cushman.

After being looked after and examined, Master Roshi found that he was blind, deaf, and had trouble walking. He later had a vet appointment to examine the liver, kidneys, and other organs.

Cushman said she only wished they could have reached him earlier.

“I don’t understand why people don’t call for help instead of letting neglect go so far. Anyone would be willing to take a dog and help him instead of waiting for him to get this far.”

After his exam is finished and his blood count is returned, the rescue team can determine if he is available for adoption.

Anyway, hopefully his pain is behind him.

“As soon as you walk through this door at Hope for Life, everything changes,” said Cushman.

