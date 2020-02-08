Neal McCoy’s tour bus caught fire early Saturday morning (February 8th). Fortunately, the singer who spread the news of the bus fire on Facebook Live and his crew are safe.

McCoy was in Mansfield, La., And went to a Saturday night show in Alexandria when his bus, nicknamed “Old Glory”, caught fire shortly after 6 a.m. “Physically, we’re good. But that’s the bus we drove a million miles on, and it’s ugly,” said McCoy when he showed his burning bus to his Facebook followers.

“This is our lifeline, but we will live on,” added McCoy. “We are only grateful that everyone is fine and that they are safe out.”

In his Facebook Live, McCoy noted that he’s been on Old Glory for more than a decade. McCoy has ordered a new tour bus, which he has shared, but which is not yet finished.

According to an 8:00 p.m. update from McCoy, his bus is a loss, but the trailer being pulled behind it and some of his devices may be fine. “So now we’re crawling, trying to get rides to Alexandria, trying to get clothes …” he added, “and the show will go on.” McCoy’s Saturday evening concert will take place at the Rapides Parish Coliseum in Alexandria as planned.

McCoy’s bus fire did not prevent him from maintaining a daily tradition that he had maintained for almost 1,500 days: the promise of loyalty via Facebook Live. On Saturday morning, he invited the first emergency services on site to recite the promise with him.

The cause of McCoy’s bus fire is being investigated.

