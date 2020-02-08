Neal McCoy’s bus was destroyed by fire that overran the vehicle in Louisiana early Saturday morning (February 8).

The “Wink” singer conquered the fire on Facebook Live and shared the devastating event with the fans when the longstanding home of him and his band members went up in flames. The country singer bus, nicknamed “Old Glory”, caught fire in Mansfield, La., On the way to a show he planned to do in Alexandria on Saturday. The bus caught fire shortly after 6 a.m.

“We’re physically good. But that’s the bus that cost us a million miles and it’s ugly,” McCoy complained in the video above when Old Gory was on fire. He revealed that the bus had been more than its road home. A decade: McCoy and his crew all fled from injuries, but a later post around 8:00 a.m. showed that the bus was completely lost. His trailer and some of his equipment may have survived unscathed, he adds “will go on.”

“Now we’re trying to go to Alexandria and get clothes,” he explains.

History of the Country Music bus fires

The authorities are investigating the cause of the bus fire. Despite the devastating turnaround, McCoy stuck to his daily tradition of reciting the pledge of allegiance online and asked the first-aiders who were there to join him in the solemn task.

McCoy started his career with the release of his debut album “At This Moment” in 1990. His hits over the years include “No Doubt About It”, “For a Change”, “They’re Playin ‘Our Song”, ” The Shake “and more.

