Nobody will judge you that Valentine’s Day is oversubscribed. I actually understand your attitude. What is all the fuss for for a day? But then your partner will probably not share the same opinion. I would advise that you avoid World War III and immerse yourself in this romantic character as soon as possible.

February 14th is always a special day for many people. So you can’t afford to be Valentine’s grin. Good music is a very effective way to get into the love-pigeon mood. Music has always been known to relieve stress, stress and worry. It will also help you achieve that romantic mood.

If you’d like to give Valentine’s gift to your partner at home, you can also create a special nostalgic treat by traveling back in time with some of the greatest love singles to meet our world. Not sure which songs to play? I’ve made a list of ten of these masterpieces with a mix of foreign and local songs:

African queen

At the beginning we go back to 2004 as legendary 2Baba released probably the greatest love song ever made in African history. “African Queen” quickly became known and went beyond the Nigerian coasts to gain worldwide recognition. It remains a brilliant work forever.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_A0fWBHu9pM [/ embed]

Angel of my life

Paul Play DairoThe 2006 hit brought him a tremendous road to fame. It remains one of his greatest singles and one of the greatest love songs released in the Nigerian music industry to this day. Your partner will definitely feel like an angel when she hears these texts again.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SpElvXb2B74 [/ embed]

I will Always Love You

Whitney HoustonThanks to her great work, she was No. 1 on Billboard for 14 weeks. To this day, her penetrating vocals and high pitch in this song sink deep into the heart of every listener and melt it.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3JWTaaS7LdU [/ embed]

The power of love

In fourth place we have another singer whose vocal range is just as wonderful. Celine Dion, In this song we prove not only the power of love, but also the rippling power of deep lyrics and perfect vocals that make every day emotional.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y8HOfcYWZoo [/ embed]

Olufunmi

If music group, Styl Plus, released “Olufunmi” in 2006 with a rhythm that not everyone could get over. It immediately became a hit. Tunde, Shifi, and zeal created amazing lyrics that make everyone fall in love.

Ololufe

It’s probably the song’s gentle intro or Turn CoalThe charming singing that makes it one of Nigeria’s greatest love songs. Whatever it is, it is certainly a great way to reaffirm that spark that was lit when you first fell in love. Towards the end of the song, Wande Coal begins making some typical marriage vows that are sure to knock everyone off their feet.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qw-RZj8D3TI [/ embed]

love story

A love song inspired by Shakespeare’s “Romeo & Juliet” and actually based on real events? Just Taylor Swift could pull something together! Her family disapproved of a man she had dated and in response, she made this song, which included a happy ending with her lover. This may be different than the Taylor we know – who is more of a maestro on Heartbreak songs – but there is no doubt that she worked brilliantly on this song.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8xg3vE8Ie_E [/ embed]

What a feeling

This song expresses a lover’s burning desire to share his love with his partner and grow old with her. Nice NubiaThe lyrics in this song are sure to renew heart commitments and romantic wishes. The mix of Yoruba and the English language in the song also gives it a traditional sense of quality.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nU1P-U5CqOk [/ embed]

When love is a crime

2Face functions for the second time on my list. We just couldn’t ignore this jam released in 2006 on his album “Grass to Grace”. The video was as breathtaking as the lyrics in the audio. With lush palm trees and beaches, this single screams for happiness, bliss and romance. 2Baba confesses his willingness to stand up for true love in this song, since he agrees to be “wanted” when love is a crime.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7KhxmAD74Ck [/ embed]

Fall in love

“If the cocomaster falls in love …” D’Banj, The “Kokomaster” gives us a groovy love song in this single. You can hardly avoid moving your body to this song once it lights up. The lyrics are catchy, brilliant and romantic.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7KhxmAD74Ck [/ embed]

I hope that with this compilation you can create a wonderful playlist for Valentine’s Day. Light some candles, get something to eat, turn up the volume of your speakers and dance with your special one.