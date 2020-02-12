Actress Pauley Perrette published unusual tweets this morning about “real Hollywood”. The NCIS team tweeted a few photos early Tuesday that showed trash-littered corners, indicating that they were right next to the Oscars. However, she also stressed that she was a lawyer for the homeless and was simply concerned about her city.

Bad homeless man in my house Scared #Here on the lap Hates it, but doesn’t come to #Hollywood So dangerous Robbing everywhere violent people Garbage everywhere Endangering us all wheelchairs can’t visit me Blocked sidewalks Post your pictures of #RealHollywood properly from #Oscars #NotPretty pic.twitter.com/zLMgdQ1Glb

– Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP), February 11, 2020

AND or those of you who don’t know or don’t remember, I am a homeless person who was violently attacked on November 12, 2015 and almost killed by a homeless villain. So yes, I know the difference between a homeless person and an evil one, Duh. (@billieeilish) You don’t know the CA law

– Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP), February 11, 2020

Hours later, Perrette tweeted a follow-up apologizing for the abuse.

“Sorry for the ranting,” she wrote. “I was really very upset and scared. I love my neighborhood and it is just sad and scary that it has become such a scary place. I wish I was smart enough to solve homelessness and drug addiction and everything else, but I am not.”

Perrette played forensics Abby Sciuto at NCIS for several seasons, although her character was first introduced in the 2003 JAG episode entitled “Ice Queen”, which was part of a backdoor pilot for the criminal case. The actress also appeared on two of the show’s spin-offs, NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans, and stayed on the show until May 2018.

Since leaving NCIS, Perrette has made the transition to sitcoms with her new Broke series, which premiered on CBS in April. Perrette will play Jackie, a single mother and bartender who is just about to come over with her son Milo when her life is suddenly turned upside down when her sister shows up with her once rich husband. Both hope to move in with her while they are on their luck.

The new series comes from Will & Grace author Alex Herschlag and is produced by Jane, Virgin’s creator, Jennie Snyder Urman, and her co-star Jaime Camil. Perrette’s former NCIS co-star, Michael Weatherly, has put up her new show and even threatened to record an episode of Friends so he can see her.