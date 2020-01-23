NCAA men's hoops: Five Monarchs score double digits in the loss of ODU for FIU

advertisement

NORFOLK, Va. – Malik Curry ran five Monarchs in double digits with 18 points, but the basketball team of the men of the Old Dominion (7-13, 3-4 C-USA) fell short on FIU (14-6, 5-2 C) -USA) with a score of 83-80 on Thursday evening at Chartway Arena. Florida International went 15-34 (44.1%) of three-point range before the game.

Ten minutes after the game, Jason Wade – the second top scorer from ODU – left the game with a knee injury. He didn’t come back.

Playing 14:17, ODU led 55-46, only before the Panthers responded to a 22-10 run to claim a 68-65 advantage with 6:02 left. Curry later cut the deficit of the Monarchs back to one, 79-78, with 31 seconds left in regulation. Trejon Jacob went down and connected on both as his free throws, reducing FIU’s lead to three, 81-78, at the 19-second mark. Curry answered back with a layup, making it another one-point ball game, 81-80, with 13 seconds to play.

Antonio Daye Jr. pulled both his attempts out of the line of the charity and led the Florida international lead back to three (83-80) with only 11 seconds remaining. A.J. Oliver II got a look of three-point range, but the attempt was over, as the Panthers escaped Norfolk with a three-point victory on Thursday night.

“We didn’t lose that game, FIU beat us,” said ODU head coach Jeff Jones. “I think what I’m trying to say by putting it that way, I thought we played pretty well. I know very well that we played really hard and really eroded it. FIU just played better; they made big shots, they made difficult shots. “

Together with Curry’s team-high 18 points, he finished with five assists, three rebounds and one steel. Kalu Ezikpe achieved a career-high 15 points, along with seven rebounds, two steals and one block in 27 minutes of work.

Joe Reece finished with career highlights for points (14) and rebounds (7). Oliver II also registered 14 points to compliment three rebounds and one stem. Xavier Green was also in double digits for Old Dominion, who went for 11 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and one steel.

The Panthers claimed a 39-35 lead in half after shooting 8-21 from the deep. The Monarchs were led by Ezikpe’s 11 points and five rebounds. Curry cracked in nine points, while Reece followed with six points and four boards. ODU had a 22-10 advantage for points in the paint in the 20-minute opening.

Old Dominion returns to the hardwood on Saturday, January 25 at 7:00 PM, when the Monarchs host Florida Atlantic at Chartway Arena. Saturday’s match will be streamed on ESPN +.

