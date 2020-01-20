NC State men's hoop team wins for the first time since 2005 in Virginia

advertisement

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) – The state of North Carolina took a page from the book that Virginia used last season to win a national championship and used it against the Cavaliers.

The Wolfpack overcame a second half of the drought of more than 10 minutes on Monday evening and recovered just in time for a 53-51 win over the Cavaliers.

D.J. Funderburk scored 14 points before he dropped out and C.J. Bryce added 13 points for N.C. State (14-5, 5-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), including a jumper with 27 seconds left after the shot clock could race to almost 0:00. The win ended an eight-game losing streak against the Cavaliers.

“This is the second game in a row in which I thought our boys went a step further and won the game on the defensive side,” said Wolfpack coach Kevin Keatts.

It took a lot of patience, said Bryce and fellow security guard Markell Johnson.

“We were stuck at 42 for the longest time,” Johnson said of the drought that lasted from a basket with 13:51 left to Jericole Hellems’ 3-pointer with 3:38 left. “I just tried to do what I could to take the lead and then C.J. hit a great shot and took it from there.”

Johnson and Bryce played nearly 38 minutes each.

“We did a really good job keeping our calm and staying patient and it worked for us.” Bryce said.

Virginia (12-6, 4-4) had used a 15-0 point during the N.C. State drought that lasted 10:13 to take a 46-42 lead, bringing the crowd back to the John Paul Jones Arena. The 3-pointer from Hellems put an end to the skid from N.C. State and after a free throw by Mamadi Diakite for Virginia, Johnson hit a 3-pointer and then Hellems followed two Virginia-misses with a putback that gave the Wolfpack a 50-47 lead.

Johnson and Bryce both missed the front of one-on-one free throw opportunities, and Kihei Clark hit a pair for Virginia. Braxton Beverly made the first and missed the second for the Wolfpack with 7.2 seconds, and the Cavaliers Casey Morsell had a disputed 3 at the buzzer.

“They made a few plays,. That’s what you have to do to win, “said Virginia coach Tony Bennett after his team’s third home loss of the season, which is more than the two they had together in the past two seasons.

Clark led Virginia with 10 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

The Wolfpack had used an 8-0 point to continue with 42-31. Virginia helped by staying scoreless for more than 6 1/2 minutes. Francisco Caffaro, who had just entered the game, put an end to the drought with 11:13 and led to the point of Virginia.

N.C. State: The Wolfpack seemed to be on its way to a solid victory until the drought, in which they came out of the field with 1 for 8 with five turnovers and repeatedly had the shot clock in loose numbers force them into bad shots. … NC State also played without 6-foot-11 ACC shot-blocking leader Manny Bates (2.94), who is in the concussion protocol, and ahead of Pat Andree (ankle). Keatts said he did not know that Bates will be available next Saturday.

Virginia: In the Cavaliers’ constant search for scoring aid, first-year student Casey Morsell had no fewer than three field goals for the first time since a victory of 65-56 against Navy on December 29. He was out of the field 4 for 20 in his last five games. He ended the night 4 for 9 and his buzzer-beater attempt was closely monitored. Morsell said he was trying to get the ball to Clark, but when he couldn’t find it quickly, “time was ticking so I had to let it go.”

The Wolfpack stays on the road and plays at Georgia Tech on Saturday.

The Cavaliers take to the road and play in Wake Forest on Sunday.

For more coverage of AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

