MIAMI (AP) – The NBA no longer expects the league’s board of governors to vote in April on whether it will significantly change the league’s schedule in time for the 75th anniversary season in 2021-22.

The changes remain a real possibility. The new twist in a memo that the NBA sent out to the teams on Friday is that much of the feedback the league received about the ideas for changes indicated that more time was needed is to implement them correctly.

In the memo, a copy of which was obtained from The Associated Press, the league informed its teams that it was “now working on developing a more comprehensive proposal and plan”. The board will be updated at the April meeting and further talks are then expected, but with the exception of one significant change, no vote will take place.

Reseeding after two rounds of playoff was already a hot topic in the league as it increased the potential for discouraging team travel and would essentially eliminate the tradition of the conference finals.

However, the tournament in the season was also associated with scheduling problems. The league proposal, which was sent to the teams last month, provided for the tournament to begin with games in the group stage on November 24, 2021. The group game was to last until December 11th, the quarter-finals on December 13th and 14th, the semi-final on December 16th and a championship game on December 18th.

This is just before Christmas, one of the biggest days in the NBA calendar. In the latest release, the NBA pointed out that the feedback indicated that the schedule was not optimal. The tournament must “be carefully planned to ensure adequate protection for events such as Christmas Day games.”

“These potential changes should be considered more comprehensively, over several years, and should provide sufficient lead time for optimal planning and monetization,” the Friday team said.

Previously, it was planned that the board would vote on whether to make the changes for 2021-22 with the option to extend them to the 2022-23 season.

Commissioner Adam Silver has been talking about a seasonal tournament for years, as is common in European football. Silver brought it up publicly shortly after taking office as commissioner in 2014, saying that the NBA “had been exploring other league opportunities to cause excitement.” He has discussed it many times since then.

The NBA has also commissioned studies on how fans think about the possible changes. Results included that 60% were interested in a shorter regular season, 68% were interested in a tournament in season and 75% were interested in a play-in tournament to determine the final places in the playoff field with 16 teams decide.

Brian Mahoney, an author of AP Basketball, contributed to this story.

