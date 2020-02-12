Before Fortnite took the world by storm and became the newest “It” game, call of Duty was proud to hold this title for a decade, and had players who stayed up all night thinking about schedules all day.

With the NBA All-Star weekend ahead of us, True Capital Management and NRG Esports are holding a Call Of Duty All-Stars competition against NBA All-Stars on Thursday, February 13th. With the revered COD team, The Huntsmen return to theirs. In the hometown of Chicago, the four-member squad will host the exhibition event and defeat some of your favorite NBA players in the classic first-person shooter.

Best of all, it’s free for anyone who wants to participate. How can you refuse a free opportunity to see some NBA All-Stars played and outplayed by a team that isn’t even the 2018 Golden State Warriors?

Not a word about which professional NBA player will take part in the celebrations, but with the best belief that they won’t be bank warmers.

Will you check out the COD All-Stars against the NBA All-Stars tomorrow?