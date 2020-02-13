The 2020 NBA All-Star game pays homage to the late Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash on January 26. In its recent homage, TNT announced that the fourth quarter will be completely commercial. You are free not to interrupt the new NBA format for the game. The NBA All Star game starts at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday live from the United Center in Chicago.

“The fourth quarter presentation without commercial breaks offers a unique opportunity to showcase the new all-star game format, provide the best fan experience, and align with the league’s overall plans to honor Kobe Bryant this weekend,” said Craig Barry Turner Sports, Executive Vice President and Chief Content Officer of Turner Sports, reported on Variety in a statement on Thursday.

It is the first time in the history of the All-Star game that no advertising is displayed during a quarter.

The NBA has already announced a number of rule changes for the NBA All-Star game, including specific tributes to Bryant. The first three quarters will run like a traditional basketball game, but then the music box will be turned off and a “final goal score” set. The goal is a combination of the leading team’s score plus 24, which is the number Bryant has worn in his last 10 seasons in the NBA. The first team to achieve this score is crowned the winner.

The league donates more than $ 1 million to charities in Chicago through NBA Cares. Each team plays for a charity in Chicago.

The team that scores the most points in the first three quarters wins a $ 100,000 donation to the charity they play for. The winning team will receive a $ 200,000 donation to their charity. If the first or second quarter ends in a tie, the $ 100,000 award will be added to the next quarter award. If the third quarter ends in a tie, the $ 100,000 will be added to the winning team.

If either team scores the most points each quarter and reaches the final goal first, $ 500,000 goes to the winning team charity and $ 100,000 goes to the losing team charity.

This season’s team captains are LeBron James from the Los Angeles Lakers and Giannis Antetokounmpo from Milwaukee Bucks. The starting line-up for the LeBron team includes James, Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard, Luka Doncic and James Harden. The Giannis team started with Joel Embiid, Pascal Siakam, Kemba Walker, Trae Young and Antetokounmpo.

Bryant died in a helicopter crash on January 26, along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant and seven others. A Celebration of Life memorial is scheduled for Monday, February 24th at the Staples Center.

Photo credit: Randy Belice / NBAE via Getty Images