Nazi beer is sold out in the German beverage market in Europe

On Friday, pictures were circulating on German social media in which a Nazi beer was for sale in a beverage market in the east of Saxony-Anhalt.

The pictures showed bottles with the inscription “Deutsches Reichsbrau” in a typeface offered by the National Socialists for 18.88 euros.

The numbers 1 and 8 correspond to the second and eighth letters of the alphabet – the initials of Adolf Hitler. The 88 stands for “Heil Hitler”. The new beer brand was announced online at the beginning of the year by a well-known right-wing extremist from the neighboring country of Thuringia.

The business was operated under the “Getraenke Quelle” brand from wholesaler WVG. However, WVG announced on Friday that it had just heard about the beer and immediately ended the relationship with the shopkeeper.

“We distance ourselves from this matter,” said Thomas Scharf, managing director of WVG.

A well-known right-wing extremist, Tommy Frenck, came up with the idea after the police had strict alcohol restrictions at a neo-Nazi festival in nearby Vessra Monastery.

While the police in Saxony-Anhalt are still checking whether the sale in Bad Bibra is legal, studies in Thuringia have already shown that the brand itself is legal, according to a police spokeswoman.

