Navy to name aircraft carrier for Pearl Harbor hero Doris Miller
Just after receiving the Navy Cross from Admiral Chester W. Nimitz on 27 May 1942 on board USS Enterprise (CV-6). The medal was awarded for heroism aboard USS West Virginia (BB-48) during the Pearl Harbor Attack, December 7, 1941. Official US Navy photo, now in the collections of the National Archives.

The US Navy is expected to honor a World War II hero when a new aircraft carrier is named after Mess Attendant 2nd Class Doris Miller.

The Honolulu Star advertiser reported that the announcement is expected to take place in Pearl Harbor on Monday.

Miller was the first African American to receive the Navy Cross for bravery. He was recognized for manning a machine gun on the USS West Virginia and shooting Japanese aircraft back during the attack on December 7, 1941 on Pearl Harbor.

Miller died while serving on a ship torpedoed by a Japanese submarine in November 1943.

