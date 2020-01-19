Navy to name aircraft carrier for Pearl Harbor hero Doris Miller

advertisement

The US Navy is expected to honor a World War II hero when a new aircraft carrier is named after Mess Attendant 2nd Class Doris Miller.

The Honolulu Star advertiser reported that the announcement is expected to take place in Pearl Harbor on Monday.

advertisement

Miller was the first African American to receive the Navy Cross for bravery. He was recognized for manning a machine gun on the USS West Virginia and shooting Japanese aircraft back during the attack on December 7, 1941 on Pearl Harbor.

Miller died while serving on a ship torpedoed by a Japanese submarine in November 1943.

.

advertisement