WASHINGTON (CNN) – A U.S. Navy review found that, according to the Pacific Fleet, President Donald Trump’s visit to USS Wasp last year had violated Pentagon rules by saying “Make Aircrew Great.” Again “patches.

Several service members aboard the ship were stained with a Trump-like image and a game with the President’s motto “Make America Great Again” when he spoke to seafarers last May.

“Although the investigation found that seafarers did not intend to wear the patches as a political statement for or against the President, the US Pacific Fleet found this because the American public reasonably wore the patches on official uniforms as a DoD association Trump’s 2020 campaign violated DoDD 1344.10, ”said Rachel McMarr, spokeswoman for the Pacific Fleet, in a statement on Thursday.

According to the Department of Defense guidelines, “active personnel may not be allowed to undertake partisan activities, and all military personnel should avoid the conclusion that their political activities imply sponsorship, approval, or approval by the Department of Defense of a political candidate, campaign, or event or seem to imply. “

In response to the results, McMarr said the Navy had taken “appropriate administrative measures” to ensure that the guides and seafarers involved understood the requirements set out by the Department of Defense and “took due account of the increased risk that measures would be carried out by service members in uniform” as official DoD position. “

During his visit and speech on Memorial Day, Trump praised the U.S. military as the strongest in the world and questioned the crowd whether they preferred steam-powered or electric catapults that helped launch jets from aircraft carrier decks had prompted the old one Method – steam – for preferable.

The wasp has no type of catapult system.

Military personnel often wear unofficial unit patches, sometimes infused with humorous images, to strengthen unit cohesion and morale.

However, service members are prohibited from sending political messages in uniform.

Unit commanders are usually responsible for ensuring that the unofficial patches do not violate military regulations.

Secretary of Defense Mark Esper issued a memo to all service members and civilian employees last week about ethical behavior and political activities.

“All of the Department of Defense personnel must stand up for the defense of our nation’s constitution and democratic principles. As citizens we exercise our electoral and government law. However, as civil servants who have sworn an oath to defend these principles, we maintain the Ministry of Defense’s longstanding tradition of remaining apolitical in the performance of our official duties, ”he wrote.

