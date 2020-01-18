Navy honors Pearl Harbor Doris Miller heroes with new aircraft carrier

advertisement

HONOLULU – The U.S. Navy is expected to honor a World War II hero when a new aircraft carrier is named for Mess Attendant 2nd Class Doris Miller.

The announcement is scheduled for Monday in Pearl Harbor, the Honolulu Star Advertiser reported on Friday.

Miller was the first African American to receive the Naval Cross for bravery.

Miller was recognized for the crew of a machine gun on the USS West Virginia and the return of fire against Japanese aircraft during the attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941.

USS Miller, a destroyer escort, was previously named in his honor.

“I think Doris Miller is an American hero just because he goes beyond expectations as a young man,” said Doreen Ravenscroft, team leader of the Doris Miller Memorial.

An African American was banned from firing a gun in the Navy in 1941, Ravenscroft said.

“Without really knowing, he was actually part of the civil rights movement because he changed thinking in the navy,” said Ravenscroft.

Two of Miller’s nieces are expected to be in Pearl Harbor for announcement on Martin Luther King Jr.Day.

22-year-old Miller collected laundry when the attack alarm sounded. His normal combat station in an anti-aircraft battery magazine was destroyed by a torpedo. He went on deck and took wounded soldiers to safety before being ordered to help the fatally wounded captain on the bridge.

“He later manned a 50-cal. Browning anti-aircraft machine gun until he ran out of ammunition and was ordered to leave the ship,” said the Navy.

Admiral Chester W. Nimitz, Commander in Chief of the Pacific Fleet, presented the Navy Cross to Miller in May 1942.

Miller died on a ship torpedoed by a Japanese submarine in November 1943.

