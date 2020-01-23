Navy and SANDAG agree early plan for transit hub near Old Town

advertisement

SAN DIEGO – The Mayor of San Diego, Kevin Faulconer, and the San Diego Association of Governments signed an exclusive agreement with Acting Secretary of the Navy, Thomas Modly, on Thursday to take the next step in redesigning the Loma Old Town campus to undertake a massive transportation hub.

The signing on Thursday means that the Navy is committed to the project – something that wasn’t necessarily taken for granted. Former Navy Secretary Richard Spencer was released two months after signing a first letter of intent in 2019.

Faulconer said the agreement shows the strength of the plan. “This new deal builds on San Diego’s strong maritime heritage,” he said. “The fact that it was signed by the Acting Secretary of the Navy at the Pentagon sends the undeniable message that both Washington and San Diego have momentum and energy to do something really special with this property. It’s a big next step in reviving this area into a civic good that serves the U.S. Navy, the community, and our regional transportation network. “

The Navy and SANDAG have already spoken about what a development at the location – commonly known as NAVWAR – would look like. A central end point for buses and trains would be the foundation stone, but a people mover or a shuttle to the airport would also be planned.

The 70.5-hectare property adjacent to Interstate 5 is just a few blocks from the Old Town Transit Center, a central location that connects San Diego International Airport to the rest of the county’s transportation infrastructure. In return for transforming part of the country into a transportation hub, the county will build new facilities that will house thousands of marine cyber security experts and contractors, including the Navy Information Systems Command.

“The return of the big power competition requires us to invest in cutting-edge cyber capabilities to stay ahead of the game. San Diego has the right access to talent and technology to accelerate the adoption of new concepts,” said Modly. “This project will help defend our nation and strengthen the partnership and investment that have always made San Diego a great Navy community.”

Faulconer tweeted immediately after signing the agreement.

“I just signed an exclusive Pentagon agreement with the acting secretary of @USNavy to redevelop the NAVWAR facility – and create a transit hub that finally connects the car to @SanDiegoAirport! A big milestone with @SANDAG, which builds on San Diego’s proud Naval heritage, ”he wrote.

NAVWAR consists mostly of outdated aircraft hangars from the Second World War. The Navy and SANDAG signed a Memorandum of Understanding in September 2019 to discuss and develop a development plan. The SANDAG Board then approved $ 50 million in initial site planning funds to be spent over the next five years.

“This agreement gives SANDAG the opportunity to work exclusively with the Navy to potentially develop a centralized mobility center that enables critical transit to the airport and connects all types of regional transit,” said SANDAG Executive Director Hasan Ikhrata. “Working together on this scale could consolidate the future of the Navy – and its strategically important cybersecurity mission – in San Diego for generations to come.”

The project may be partially funded by the San Diego Regional Airport Authority, which signed a 10-year contract with its airline partners in 2019 to fund improvements to public transportation to and from the airport.

The project still has a long way to go and would require extensive environmental assessments and approval from the city, state and federal government. The total cost is estimated at $ 3.8 to 4.7 billion.

