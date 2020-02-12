WAYNE BUXTON

A “flying ant”, which is actually a native bee, in Wayne Buxton’s van.

What is your lasting impression of this year’s Marlborough Wine and Food Festival?

For some, it wasn’t wine or food, but those annoying little insects that wouldn’t go away.

Wayne Buxton, operations manager at Thornhill South Islands, has seen his fair share of the insect – which is actually a native bee.

A few were sitting in his truck on a Marlborough vineyard, even humming in his van when he spoke to Stuff.

“The main place you find them is near the vineyards and they bite and they hurt when they bite,” said Buxton.

“They are classified as a native bee, but if you get them close enough, they look like an ant,” he said.

“We always called them flying ants because they look and fly like an ant.

“You can’t get rid of them, I have insect repellent, but that doesn’t matter, they are fun and just keep biting.”

The native bees are common in Marlborough vineyards.

Buxton had worked on vineyards for 31 years and said they always seemed to come out in the warmer summer months.

“It’s worse on a really calm day, they’ll just be everywhere,” he said.

He was bitten a few days ago and it still hurt, he said.

Richard Janutka, owner of McAs Pest Management, said New Zealand has 28 native bees.

Richard Janutka, owner of McAs Pest Management, says New Zealand has 28 native bees.

“Many of them are quite unusual, so people get a little confused when they see them,” said Janutka.

“The bees native to New Zealand are all black where a wasp has a little yellow.

“Stinging insects are generally more brave than other insects. It is best to ignore bees and not hit them,” he said.