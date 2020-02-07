SAN DIEGO – The country’s best yachtsmen were allowed to take their time on a larger ship when they received their prestigious awards on the roof of the USS Midway, Friday said.

US Sailing honored three California athletes on the historic ship this year. Mill Valley, California, residents and sailing partners Mike Martin and Adam Lowry shared the “Yachtsman of the Year” award. Daniela Moroz from Lafayette, California, was named Yachtswoman of the Year for the second time when she was only 19. Moroz won the award when she was only 16, making it the youngest ever.

Earlier this week top US sailors were shortlisted, including Coronado sailor Willem van Waay. The finalists were then distributed to the award winners and sailing journalists of the past. The fans also had the opportunity to vote for the 2019 winners.

“Being in San Diego for the first time has given us the largest crowd in the history of the awards,” said Gary Jobson, moderator of the event on Midway and former president of US Sailing. “Secondly, we were the first to introduce the public voting component, which was very well received. Everyone should be proud. It is a great honor and hopefully everyone present will continue tonight and inspire others to strive for this prestigious award. “

Rolex sponsored the award and all three sailors received a watch from the timekeeping company.

