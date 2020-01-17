National Treasure 3 is said to be in Disney's factories

advertisement

Nicolas Cage could return to steal more historical artifacts as reports say a third episode of the National Treasure film is in the works. The news comes from The Hollywood Reporter, who learned that Chris Bremner, co-author of Bad Boys for Life, was tapped to write a fourth installment to the Will Smith / Martin Lawrence franchise. National Treasure 3 was also mentioned as one of Bremner’s other upcoming projects.

No further details were provided except that Jerry Bruckheimer will produce, who also helped fund Bad Boys for Life.

Rumors of a third installment dated back to 2016 when Cage Entertainment Weekly said he hadn’t heard any details other than fact-checking the script would likely sustain the script.

“I know that it is very difficult to write these scripts because the facts have to be credible and the facts have to be checked because they are based on historical events,” said Cage. “And then you have to make it entertaining. I know that getting the script where it needs to be was a challenge. That’s as much as I’ve heard. But they’re still working on it.”

Just two months earlier, Disney CEO Bob Iger raised the issue at a shareholder meeting and called the first two parts “really good films.”

“I know that Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced them, had some talks with our studio and there were some developments along the way, but so far we still have no green light, as we say, a National Treasure 3 But I do know there is time and some resources devoted to development. That’s all I can tell you. “

The franchise started in 2004 with Cage as Benjamin Franklin Gates, a historian / amateur treasure hunter who wants to steal the Declaration of Independence. National Treasure: Book of Secrets hit the cinemas three years later, and Benjamin was tasked with decrypting John Wilkes Booth’s diary to clarify his ancestor’s name when he murdered Lincoln.

Neither of the two films was a critical success, but together they brought in around $ 800 million at the box office and have been cult classics ever since.

In the meantime, the Oscar winner is said to play the leading role in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, a meta-spit from Hollywood written by Tom Gormican and Kevin Etten. This was his first feature film in a large studio in almost 10 years and the role for which he was born.

