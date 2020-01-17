National Treasure 3 Finally at Disney?

advertisement

is National Treasure 3 actually happened? According to a new report, Disney has added the highly anticipated sequel to the active development with Chris Bremner as an attachment to write the script. The studio is also said to have Jerry Bruckheimer on board, who has been promising the film since 2008. Bruckheimer even confirmed that a first draft of the script was completed in 2010, which more than likely failed at that point. Anyway, it looks like we’ll see Nicolas Cage as Benjamin Gates again in the near future.

The National Treasure 3 News comes from a report about Chris Bremner writing the Bad Boys 4 screenplay. Bremner is definitely going to be busier, but these next two projects should be huge if they both hit the screen in the next few years. Over the years, talks with the National Treasure Franchise have sent mixed signals. While Jerry Bruckheimer said everything was happening, there were some conflicting reports.

When asked, Nicolas Cage said about National Treasure 3 in 2012, “I haven’t heard any news about a third at this time.” Disney boss Bob Iger also commented on the situation, noting that there were no talks in 2016. “We made two, and yes, they were really good films,” said Iger. “I know that Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced them, had some conversations with our studio and there were some developments along the way, but so far we have not, as we say, a National Treasure 3, ‘

Much has changed for Disney in recent years and they are looking for new original content. Disney + was launched in November, and the streaming platform doesn’t have much to choose from compared to the competition. You shouldn’t say that National Treasure 3 would go straight to Disney +, but eventually it would end there. Maybe Jerry Bruckheimer and Bob Iger have something else in mind that could be a television series like The Mandalorian. The story could be expanded and would make the franchise fans even more happy.

In this sense, the original report states: National Treasure 3 is being written. This suggests that it is a traditional film that is shown in cinemas, although we really have no other information. Someone has to speak to Nicolas Cage, Jerry Bruckheimer, and Bob Iger for official confirmation. At the moment we only have a small blurb that is mentioned at the end of an article by The Hollywood Reporter. Hopefully there will be an official update in the coming weeks as fans have been waiting for news about the project for a long time.

